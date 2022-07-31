ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County deputies investigating Sunday morning jail inmate death

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Deputies are investigating the cause of death of a man who died Sunday at the Delaware County Jail, a release said.

On Sunday around 4:30 a.m., corrections officers discovered an unresponsive male during routine inmate checks, the Delaware County Sheriff's office said in a release. The guards attempted to save his life until medics arrived on scene, took over medical care, and transported the inmate to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

Authorities said Chad Lee Bibler, 54 of Grove City, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The sheriff's office said deputies arrested Bibler on July 29 and charged him with drunken driving and several other related offenses, the release said.

Tracy Whited, sheriff's spokeswoman, said Monday that Bibler was in a common dormitory when he was found. She said there was nothing immediately suspicious-looking.

Bibler may have died of natural causes, Whited said. Although an autopsy will be conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner's office to rule out a drug overdose or something else.

Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer said in a statement that the DCSO takes "the well-being of inmates seriously while they are entrusted into our care."

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Delaware County deputies investigating Sunday morning jail inmate death

