Dorman 4-star OL Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina football over Clemson, UNC, LSU

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
 3 days ago
There was never an exact moment of clarity for Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson in which he knew for sure where he wanted to go to college.

As recently as just a few days ago, all four of his finalists were still under strong consideration with Anderson carefully weighing the various aspects offered by South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina and LSU.

Anderson committed to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. He plans to enroll at USC in January.

"There wasn't really a sudden click moment where I knew where I wanted to go," Anderson said. "It was more of me looking at all the facts and deciding what school fit me best. At the end of the day South Carolina just pulled away in my heart."

USC also picked up a commitment Sunday from three-star offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers, one day after he received an Auburn offer. Shivers decommitted from Vanderbilt earlier this month.

Earlier in his recruitment:Dorman lineman Markee Anderson 1 of only 2 in-state recruits with Clemson and USC offers

Staying home:4-star Sumter DL Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina football over Alabama, Georgia

Beamer buzz:Buzz around Shane Beamer, South Carolina football at SEC Media Days isn't about viral videos this time

Anderson said it was a a relief to have his decision made because "a lot of times the process is very fun and it can sometimes be stressful. I'm just glad to get this weight off my shoulders. I felt most at home (at USC), and it's just the best conference for me and I feel like I can thrive in the SEC."

He becomes USC's highest-ranked commitment for the Class of 2023 and highest for the program since 2020 at No. 136 overall and No. 5 among interior linemen in the 247Sports Composite. The next two highest are linebacker Grayson Howard (No. 221 and No. 15 at his position) and running back Dontavius Braswell (227 and 10). The Gamecocks are 26th in the team rankings.

"It was just the people I met down there, especially the coaching staff," Anderson said of USC. "Coach (Shane) Beamer has always been nice and genuine every time I visited or talked to him. (Offensive line) coach (Greg) Adkins is just a caring coach and a great coach in general. And then I got to hang out with some of the players and they said all good things about the coaching staff.

"I just think highly of Coach Beamer's character and enthusiasm and he's a great coach. He brings a spark to any room he's in."

Anderson, who joins Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle Monroe Freeling as the only in-state players with offers from both USC and Clemson, officially visited all four finalists in June with the Gamecocks getting his final one June 24-27. He has made several visits to Columbia during the past year and attended multiple games at Williams-Brice Stadium.

"The atmosphere down there is incredible," Anderson said. "Every time, no matter how big or small the game was, it was always a packed-out, loud stadium and just a great atmosphere in general. And the fans have been giving me a lot of positive energy and have been really excited trying to get me to come play for them."

Anderson said as time went on during his recruiting process any emphasis he'd initially put on proximity to his home began to diminish.

"In the beginning, it was a factor, but as I eventually began to get closer to a decision it never really was a factor to me. I feel all four of my final schools were great schools and the distance from home never really mattered to me. I think I can really help this program get to the next part of the journey."

Anderson and Shivers (920 overall, No. 80 tackle) give the Gamecocks four 2023 offensive line commits. They join Trovon Baugh (349, 17 on the interior) and tackle Isaiah Jatta, ranked as the No. 3 junior college transfer and the No. 1 tackle.

Offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade (273, 25) has the Gamecocks in his final five with Ohio State, North Carolina, Maryland and Rutgers. He officially visited all five schools in June and was at USC's spring game. He was going to announce Sunday prior to delaying his decision. Four-star receiver Carmelo Taylor, who has USC, Penn State and Virginia Tech as finalists, also postponed his Sunday announcement.

Comments / 0

 

