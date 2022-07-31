ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven injured in Orlando shooting following overnight brawl downtown

By J.D. Gallop, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Seven people were shot and wounded in the early morning hours of Sunday after a brawl broke out in downtown Orlando, police say.

All of the victims are expected to survive, Orlando police said.

"We're still in the preliminary stages and we're just getting started with this," Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said hours after the shooting. The agency was also asking potential witnesses to come forward with information.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. during a large fight that had broken out as bars and restaurants began to shut down in Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. Police said an unidentified person pulled out a gun and began firing rounds into the crowd.

A video on social media posted Sunday showed hundreds of people running for cover in the downtown area after gunfire erupted near the Wall Street arch.

Seven people were struck by the gunfire. Police quickly converged on the area along with paramedics. Six people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated.

Smith said detectives were working to retrieve video and other evidence in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

