Car strikes cyclists in mid-Michigan, killing 2 and injuring 3

A charity bike ride turned tragic Saturday when an SUV struck a group of cyclists in mid-Michigan, killing two and critically injuring three.

The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. Saturday on Stage Road in Ronald Township, according to a Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Police didn't identify the cyclists but said the five men were all from the east side of the state and were participating in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish Michigan group based in Brighton.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and another died of injuries after being airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said the SUV hit the five cyclists when the driver crossed over the center of the highway while trying to pass another car. Ionia County is between Lansing and Grand Rapids.

The SUV driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and authorities said they were seeking two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

The cyclists were participating in a three-day Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour ride to support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants once-in-a-lifetime experiences to children with critical illnesses.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Make-A-Wish Michigan expressed sorrow and sympathy over the riders killed Saturday. "It is wish heavy hearts we remember our riders impacted by the tragedy yesterday," the post reads.

This incident shares similarities with a fatal 2016 Kalamazoo crash in which a Michigan man under the influence of drugs killed five cyclists and injured four.

Officials from Ionia County Sheriff's Office were unable to provide additional updates Sunday.

