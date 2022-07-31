ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Car strikes cyclists in mid-Michigan, killing 2 and injuring 3

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

A charity bike ride turned tragic Saturday when an SUV struck a group of cyclists in mid-Michigan, killing two and critically injuring three.

The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. Saturday on Stage Road in Ronald Township, according to a Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Police didn't identify the cyclists but said the five men were all from the east side of the state and were participating in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish Michigan group based in Brighton.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and another died of injuries after being airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said the SUV hit the five cyclists when the driver crossed over the center of the highway while trying to pass another car. Ionia County is between Lansing and Grand Rapids.

The SUV driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and authorities said they were seeking two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

The cyclists were participating in a three-day Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour ride to support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants once-in-a-lifetime experiences to children with critical illnesses.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Make-A-Wish Michigan expressed sorrow and sympathy over the riders killed Saturday. "It is wish heavy hearts we remember our riders impacted by the tragedy yesterday," the post reads.

More: Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side

More: Cyclists pedal into Michigan during cross-country bike ride: Why they're doing it

This incident shares similarities with a fatal 2016 Kalamazoo crash in which a Michigan man under the influence of drugs killed five cyclists and injured four.

Officials from Ionia County Sheriff's Office were unable to provide additional updates Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Car strikes cyclists in mid-Michigan, killing 2 and injuring 3

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Brighton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Brighton, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
Brighton, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Mid Michigan#Traffic Accident
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.
WILX-TV

Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event

IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox2detroit.com

Couple who disappeared outside Detroit apartment still missing 11 years later

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Randall Childs and Karen Young disappeared in Detroit on June 7, 2011. Eleven years later, the pair is still missing. Childs and Young were last seen around 11:30 p.m. the night of their disappearance. Childs had walked Young from a sixth floor unit at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave. near Rosa Parks downstairs.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Update: Remains Found In Burned Home May Be Missing Detroit Barber

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department announced that they are fearful that human remains found are those of a Detroit barber who has been missing for over a week. David Woodger, 46, was last seen leaving his barbershop “D. Woods” which is located on Seven Mile Road near Conley on July 20, according to his brother Winfred Woodger. Police say they received an anonymous tip about human remains found in a burned-out home on Goddard Street. They believe it could be Woodger, but they are working to confirm the identity. According to police, at least one person has been arrested in connection with his disappearance. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's August primary election encounters small hiccups in a handful of communities

As Michigan voters headed to the polls and returned absentee ballots Tuesday in the state's August primary election, some in a handful of communities encountered hiccups, and, in one instance, prompted the Secretary of State's Office to ask a county clerk to supervise the election in a small township in west Michigan instead of the local clerk.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy