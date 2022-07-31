Michigan State football recruiting: Nick Marsh, the state's top 2024 WR, commits

If his nickname is any indication, Michigan State football' s first commitment for its 2024 recruiting class will be a huge addition. Literally and figuratively.

Nick Marsh , a River Rouge wide receiver, announced Sunday via Twitter his pledge to the Spartans. His name on Twitter appears as "Nicholas 'Megatron' Marsh," likely a nod to Marsh's listed 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame and Detroit Lions Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin "Megatron" Johnson (who played at 6-5, 236 pounds).

[ Michigan football, Michigan State begin 2022 on equal footing. Will they end it that way? ]

Marsh is a four-star prospect and ranked the second-best in-state prospect of his class, according to 247 Sports . ESPN, which has Marsh at 205 pounds, ranked him No. 174 overall and fifth among Michigan preps in its top 300; Marsh was the only wideout in the state to make that list.

He held offers from Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others. He also attended an Alabama camp last week, according to his 247 profile.

MORE MSU: Mel Tucker, fresh off 11-win 2021, eyes perfect season and national title

MORE: Michigan State football has the pieces — and the plan — to repeat its 2021 triumphs

Michigan State is coming off an 11-2 season that ended with a Peach Bowl win over Pitt. Marsh is a good start for head coach Mel Tucker's fifth Spartans recruiting class (though the 2020 class was made in part by predecessor Mark Dantonio). His 2023 class is currently ranked 26th in the country and fifth in the Big Ten.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here .

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model . Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content . ]

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football recruiting: Nick Marsh, the state's top 2024 WR, commits