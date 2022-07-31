ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

Hiking with Grandma Beth: Old Forge resident shares coverage of Loon Census, Moose River Plains

By Annette Pisano Higley
adirondackalmanack.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.adirondackalmanack.com

Comments / 0

Related
adirondackalmanack.com

ACLC invites anglers to exchange lead fishing tackle to protect wildlife

Saranac Lake, NY – The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites New York anglers to exchange their lead fishing tackle for $10 worth of non-toxic tackle through its Lead Tackle Buy-Back Program. Anglers can trade in their lead sinkers and jigs this summer and fall by bringing them to any of the eleven participating retailers around the Adirondack Park, including:
SARANAC LAKE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Lake, NY
City
Raquette Lake, NY
City
Old Forge, NY
City
Inlet, NY
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
Old Forge, NY
Lifestyle
adirondackalmanack.com

Raquette Lake: Durant Days festivities set for Aug. 5 – 7

Those in the Raquette Lake/Long Lake area are gearing up for a weekend jam-packed with an array of festivities for the annual Durant Days celebration slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 5, 6 and 7. The weekend serves as a celebration of the birth of Great Camps Architecture and William West Durant, the creator of this amazing style of architecture. History buffs of all ages are invited to travel back in time to the days when waterways were the highways and travel was by boat. Durant Days features boat tours of Raquette Lake aboard the W.W. Durant, tours of Great Camp Sagamore, a boat parade, live music, a fireworks display, and much more.
RAQUETTE LAKE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Producing for paddlers and people

Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Photography#Birds#Ny Loon Census
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Lite 98.7

This Breathtaking New York Country Estate Is A Literal Dream – See Inside!

Located right in Oneida County, you won't want to miss putting your offer in on this property. That is, if you can tolerate the price tag. It's....up there. This absolutely gorgeous home is for sale in the Clinton/Kirkland area - New Hartford School District. The address is unknown, as the listing on Zillow says "undisclosed." The country estate sits on 159 acres of land being able to see miles and miles of views. Not only does the main home have 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and some pretty incredible features, but there's also a guest home and a very spacious pole barn.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
UTICA, NY
mynbc5.com

Police release cause of death in Tupper Lake homicide

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — An autopsy report on a woman who wasfound dead in Tupper Lake last week has determined that the victim died of injuries from a single stab wound. New York State Police have ruled the death of Melissa Guisewhite, 51, as a homicide. Guisewhite was found dead at a home on Lakeview Avenue last month.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
newyorkalmanack.com

Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley

During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
WHITESBORO, NY
informnny.com

Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
BOONVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Webb Police: Boating while Intoxicated charges issued to Boonville man in wake of Fourth Lake incident

WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
BOONVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy