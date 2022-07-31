Trailblazers honored at Keys Evans celebration

Halifax Community College announced its Dean’s List students for the summer semester of 2022. The students are Kelly Jones and Molly Slaughter. To be recognized for the Dean’s List a student must be enrolled full-time at the end of the semester — at least 12 hours — not be enrolled in any remedial/transitional courses — no course number less than 100 — receive no incomplete grades and have a semester grade point average of at least 3.25.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO