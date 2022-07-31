Trailblazers honored at Keys Evans celebration

rrspin.com
Charles Emmett Rose
Charles Emmett Rose, 84 of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Northampton County, North Carolina on February 3, 1938 to the late Charles Vernon Rose and Josie May Whitehead Rose and was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Rose; his sisters, Annie Rose Newsome and Lucy Rose Pate.
William 'Bill' Earl Ellis
William “Bill” Earl Ellis, 83, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ECU Healthcare in Greenville, NC. Bill was born in Northampton County, NC, February 02, 1939, son to the late Jessie Lawrence and Doma Clary Ellis. Bill was a hard worker and enjoyed being outdoors, especially when cutting...
Post 38 donates to newly-formed Sea Cadets Corps
Roanoke Rapids American Legion Post 38 contributed $1,000 to the newly-created Northampton County Naval Sea Cadet Corps program in Jackson. The maritime-oriented training program serves youth ages 10 to 18 and focuses on leadership development, positive character skills building, accountability and teamwork. The Sea Cadet program is in need of...
F. Marshall Merritt
F. Marshall Merritt, 79, of Roanoke Rapids, NC died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Northampton County. Mr. Merritt was born in Robeson County, NC on September 3, 1942, and was the son of the late Wilbur Ray and Lucille Carter Merritt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
Gladys B. Podruchny
Gladys B. Podruchny, RN, died on July 27, 2022, surrounded by her family at home in a suburb of Washington, D.C., from dementia. She was born in Halifax County in December, 1932 to Blanche and Leon Boseman, and lived most of her life in the Roanoke Rapids area. She was...
Halifax County job postings: August 1, 2022
More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: This position performs skilled work in the preparation, installation, repair and maintenance of water and sewer lines. Additional responsibilities include performing other utility and general services work as assigned, possibly operating mechanical equipment and performing related tasks as required.
Loretta Rose Jean
Loretta Rose Jean, 73, of Roanoke Rapids, died August 1, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Loretta was born in Halifax County on October 3, 1948, the daughter of Robert Raymond Rose and Pauline Waters Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Angela...
Town of Halifax to receive $175,000 for broadband expansion
The town of Halifax is one of seven recipients which will share $1 million in grant funding to expand broadband access through the Truist Expanding Potential in Communities Grant. The Internet Society today announced that Roanoke Connect received $175,000 for the town of Halifax to expand a network to increase...
NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
HCC announces Dean's List students for summer semester
Halifax Community College announced its Dean’s List students for the summer semester of 2022. The students are Kelly Jones and Molly Slaughter. To be recognized for the Dean’s List a student must be enrolled full-time at the end of the semester — at least 12 hours — not be enrolled in any remedial/transitional courses — no course number less than 100 — receive no incomplete grades and have a semester grade point average of at least 3.25.
Dulce 'Sweet Star' Estrella Pineda Matias
On July 29, 2022 God answered our prayers. He completely healed Our Sweet Star. She is now at complete peace! Even-though our hearts are mourning; you are in His glorious Presence. Heaven and Earth May separate us today but know my sweet girl that Your life was a blessing and...
RRPD roundup: Jackson St. shooting; Subway heist
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On Sunday shortly after 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street after a call that shots were fired and a person was injured. The victim was enroute to the hospital when officers arrived....
Sealed bid process will be used to sell theater
The city council Tuesday passed a resolution declaring the Roanoke Rapids Theatre as surplus property and will sell the property at 500 Carolina Crossroads Parkway using the sealed bid process. The action comes as G&T Holdings, which is made up of Thomas and Evon McLean,was declared to be in default...
