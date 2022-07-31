ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Where are the keys, b****?' | Delivery driver carjacked, struck with own car, say police

By Nia Fitzhugh, Rielle Creighton
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 14

Jerry Wallace
2d ago

she didn't leave the keys in the car. read it again. I think we should give all the criminals money so they will leave people alone like they want to do in the city. Scott and mosby. what a team

Reply(1)
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Amazon driver carjacked, run over in Baltimore; Squeegee worker fatally shot

An Amazon driver was carjacked and run over by her own vehicle on Saturday in the Wyman Park neighborhood near Johns Hopkins University. Officials say the driver -- Chelsea Nicolette, a single mother of three -- was delivering packages early when a carjacker took her car, realized the car fob was not in the ignition and returned to the scene and ran over the woman.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Carjackings#City Police#Nissan Rogue
foxbaltimore.com

Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nissan
Wbaltv.com

Grand jury indicts 15-year-old squeegee worker in shooting death of man

Teen's lawyer working to get case sent back to juvenile court. A grand jury indicted the teen squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds in downtown Baltimore. WBAL-TV 11 News is not naming the teen charged because the case could be sent back to juvenile court. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy