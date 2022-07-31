www.greenwichsentinel.com
Feeling down about thin or shedding hair? Simple steps to healthier, fuller locks
(BPT) - Hair is an important part of your personal style every day and when a special event is approaching, such as a wedding, reunion or big birthday, it can help you look and feel your best. If you're experiencing thinning hair or hair loss, it's important to know you're not alone. There are some steps you can take to get healthier hair and boost your confidence, so you can look and feel like the best version of yourself.
Dandruff, greasiness, or itchiness? Dr. Annie Gonzalez shares at-home scalp care remedies
Dandruff flare-ups are often caused by stress or extreme weather conditions, so shampooing smarter and not more often is the key. At least once in our lifetime, we have experienced scalp conditions like dandruff, greasiness, or itchiness. Despite many beliefs, it happens to any person with any type...
How To Transition Your Hair Color From Summer To Fall: Expert Tips
While it pains us to say this, summer is sadly coming to an end and fall is right around the corner. With the new season ahead of us, it’s time to start thinking about transitioning your hair color to match the new season. If you want to try out a new hair color without making huge changes, then you’re in luck because HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Joanna Pinto, hair colorist at Pierre Michel Salon in NYC.
Texture Talk: A Guide to Montreal’s Best Curly Hair Salons
This is Texture Talk, a column that deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. The world of curls is vast; kinks, coils, cuts and braids barely scratch the surface of...
I Tried a "Skin Detox" — and My Skin Has Never Looked Better
A skin detox promises to reset the skin and remove impurities or toxins. The process involves paring back your skin-care routine and rigorously cleaning any products that regularly touch your skin. One editor did a 30-day skin detox and loved the results. Over the last few months, my skin has...
Copy Rihanna's glow for less: The best-selling Fenty Skin dual action moisturizer and SPF is currently reduced on Amazon by 11% and shoppers say it brightens skin fast
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. There’s no doubt that Rihanna’s skin has a certain glow. And if you’re wondering whether it is...
Woman Seeks Treatment for Excessive Hair Growth on Her Face and Hair Loss on Her Head
Charli, a patient featured on TLC's upcoming series Bad Hair Day, says that her excessive hair growth, paired with hair thinning on her head, has impacted "every single aspect" of her life. "I can't even feel feminine at this point," Charli says tearfully in an exclusive clip from the new...
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New Documentary
Creating a Manhattan restaurant from the ground up is hard enough. Then try creating an epic experience where diners are transported from New York City to an Art Nouveau-style brasserie in a Parisian square, the length of an entire block. Then imagine a soaring ceiling practically touching the sky and a multi-colored glass skylight imported from Paris not to mention delectable menu creations like steak frites, steamed mussels with white wine, an assortment of dry-aged meats and a vast wine list.
