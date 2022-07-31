Who’s Responsible for Maintaining Trees Around Power Lines in New York?

The Staten Island Boat Graveyard, located at 2453 Arthur Kill Road in Rossville, was built in the 1930s and went by several different names, such as the Witte Marine Scrap Yard, Arthur Kill Boat Yard, and Tugboat graveyard. Now it’s officially known as the Donjon Iron and Metal Scrap Processing Facility. The Boat Graveyard was once home to as many as 400 vessels. Today, the number has been estimated to be between 25 to 40 decaying ships. The scrapyard is known for its large assortment of obsolete steam tugs, ferries, car floats, and other crafts that have a comprehensive history.

