70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac

70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
Woman charged with drunk driving in hitting 5, killing 2 in Make A Wish bicycle tour
FOX 2 - A 42-year-old woman has been arraigned for hitting five bicyclists and killing two during the Make A Wish Bicycle Tour in Ionia County on Saturday. Police say Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was driving while intoxicated northbound on Stage Road when she entered the southbound lane to pass a UPS truck in front of her and into the path of the bicyclist group. Police say Benn didn't see the oncoming bicyclists prior to impact.
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was eastbound...
2-year-old girl, man hurt in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "This street we have been here 50 years and never have we had an incident like this." A 2-year-old girl and a man were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Southwest Detroit. Police said the child was in a vehicle with three adults in the...
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police say a 2-year-old child was shot and injured in the crossfire of a shootout in Southwest Detroit.
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Gratiot near 8 Mile Road, just on the border of Detroit and Eastpointe.
Detroit Police shoot armed suspect multiple times on the southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said an officer from the 4th precinct shot a suspect on the city's southwest side after a foot chase through the area. The shooting happened near Omaha Street and Annabelle on the city's far southwest side around 9:30 p.m. Late Tuesday...
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
Metro Detroit lawyer was cycling for Make-A-Wish when alleged drunk driver hit, killed him
A West Bloomfield Township father and attorney was killed last weekend when authorities say a drunken driver hit him and four others as they bicycled in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The Oakland Press reports Michael Salhaney, a 57-year-old former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, was killed during a...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
Lake St. Clair drowning victim found after boater sees dogs unattended near boat
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a Harrison Township man was found early Tuesday in Lake St. Clair. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a boater noticed two dogs in the water near an empty fishing boat around 7:50 p.m. Monday. The boater brought the dogs aboard and called for help.
Detroit man charged in mass shooting that killed 2, hurt 6 after parking argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing murder charges linked to the mass shooting on Coyle Street that ended with two people dead and six others seriously hurt. Winston Kirtly, Jr. was charged with two counts of murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm.
