70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac

FOX 2 - A 42-year-old woman has been arraigned for hitting five bicyclists and killing two during the Make A Wish Bicycle Tour in Ionia County on Saturday. Police say Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was driving while intoxicated northbound on Stage Road when she entered the southbound lane to pass a UPS truck in front of her and into the path of the bicyclist group. Police say Benn didn't see the oncoming bicyclists prior to impact.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO