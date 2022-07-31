ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac

By FOX 2 News Staff, Connie Rahbany
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Woman charged with drunk driving in hitting 5, killing 2 in Make A Wish bicycle tour

FOX 2 - A 42-year-old woman has been arraigned for hitting five bicyclists and killing two during the Make A Wish Bicycle Tour in Ionia County on Saturday. Police say Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was driving while intoxicated northbound on Stage Road when she entered the southbound lane to pass a UPS truck in front of her and into the path of the bicyclist group. Police say Benn didn't see the oncoming bicyclists prior to impact.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Pontiac, MI
Accidents
Waterford Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Waterford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2-year-old girl, man hurt in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - "This street we have been here 50 years and never have we had an incident like this." A 2-year-old girl and a man were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Southwest Detroit. Police said the child was in a vehicle with three adults in the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
abc12.com

24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Gown#Traffic Accident#Fox
The Oakland Press

70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash

A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event

IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged in mass shooting that killed 2, hurt 6 after parking argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing murder charges linked to the mass shooting on Coyle Street that ended with two people dead and six others seriously hurt. Winston Kirtly, Jr. was charged with two counts of murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy