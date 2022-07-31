ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many Clemson games will College GameDay visit in 2022?

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
College GameDay may be returning to Clemson in 2022.

While it is already set in stone that in week one, College GameDay will travel first to Pittsburgh, Pa., for Pitt vs. West Virginia and then Colombus, Ohio, for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, there are still 13 other possible weeks for a Clemson game to be featured.

To predict the potential locations for College GameDay visits, 247Sports’  Dean Straka outlined the most likely scenarios for each week.

Straka predicted that Lee Corso, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and the rest of the crew will visit the site of two Clemson games in 2022.

First, Staka has College GameDay visiting Clemson on Oct. 1 when the Tigers take on NC State after losing to the Wolfpack last season.

Five weeks later, Straka has the crew traveling to Notre Dame for a rematch of the 2020 ACC Championship game.

College GameDay last visited Clemson in 2020 when the Tigers hosted Miami, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t the true atmosphere that the segment usually brings before a game.

While many scenarios must play out correctly, there is also a possibility that College GameDay visits Death Valley in week 12 this season for the same matchup since, at that point, Clemson and Miami could both be at the top of their divisions.

