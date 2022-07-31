Look: Golf World Reacts To Donald Trump Logo Controversy

thespun.com
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
Kansas’s vote to protect abortion rights upends US midterm elections – live
Kansas voters back measure to protect abortion rights in sign overturning of Roe v Wade will have unpredictable effects ahead of November elections
Look: Herschel Walker's Response To MSNBC Is Going Viral
Former Georgia football star and NFL running back Herschel Walker has responded to the comments made about him on MSNBC. Walker, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate out of Georgia, responded to being called a "negro" by an MSNBC analyst. "My response to MSNBC and the...
