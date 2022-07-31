ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money.

The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees each shift instead of money, according to our partners at WLOS.

The post received many negative comments, and the store manager clarified that the offer was meant for people who thought the job might be a good fit and was not intended to be a typical full or part-time employment.

WLOS reported that the Chick-fil-A store said in a new Facebook post that it had decided to stop the program.

Comments / 142

DC Ryder
2d ago

Sounds like a great deal for anyone who is homeless or just needing food. Or anybody for that matter who wants some free food. And after all, they did ask for volunteers.

Reply(25)
38
Derek
2d ago

Doesn't sound like a bad idea for someone that makes too much for any kind of government hand out and is struggling to pay all the bills to make ends meet. An extra hour of work after an 8hr shift to feed the family is a pretty good deal!!!! I think we're going to be seeing a lot more job offers like this in the future because of the way our economy has been heading smh.

Reply(2)
16
Slim Biggens.
2d ago

5 entrees for one hour of work is a good deal. anyone with free time would take that.

Reply(12)
28
 

