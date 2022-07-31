North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity

Chick fil A Hendersonville Credit: WLOS Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money.

The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees each shift instead of money, according to our partners at WLOS.

The post received many negative comments, and the store manager clarified that the offer was meant for people who thought the job might be a good fit and was not intended to be a typical full or part-time employment.

WLOS reported that the Chick-fil-A store said in a new Facebook post that it had decided to stop the program.

