Homegrown at the Point Concert Series continues through September 9, 2022

Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
charlestondaily.net

counton2.com

Toast Under the Oaks returns in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will bring back its Toast Under the Oaks event beginning September 1. The events will be at Johns Island County Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They combine food, drink, and music for a fun and relaxing Thursday night. On September...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Avery Family Reunion Community Homecoming Celebration – August 28, 2022

“Avery Family Reunion”: The Avery Research Center to Host Community Homecoming Celebration. Charleston, SC – The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston will host its annual event, The Avery Family Reunion. This year’s theme is “Homecoming/My HBCU” and will celebrate Avery’s connection to Historically.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Charleston Harbor#Homegrown#Patriots Point#Tom Petty#Music
techaiapp.com

Developer and Clients Find Charleston to be a Real Estate Dream

National residential and commercial developer, East West Partners, found the city of Charleston, SC, to mirror the qualities that matched the company’s real estate vision. Over the past year, these attributes translated into East West’s three Charleston area projects selling out in a matter of months. After hitting...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina

While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
charlestonmag.com

Learn about the juicy history of peaches in Charleston

Fresh peaches from Simons Bros. Vineyard tempt passersby at a roadside market in St. Andrews Parish in this black-and-white image—from the Agricultural Society of South Carolina’s collection—estimated to have been taken in the 1930s. Georgia may be known as the “Peach State,” however, South Carolina harvests more of the stone fruit annually—in 2020, a whopping 76,500 tons, according to the US Department of Agriculture—and has done so for decades. In fact, in 1984, the South Carolina General Assembly officially named it the state fruit. While the majority of our peaches are grown in the Piedmont, Charleston has its own juicy peach history. Read more about it in David Shields’s 2018 article “A Cling of the Past”.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Before it closes, it's worth visiting downtown Charleston's Bonny's Hideaway

Bar Tab is a recurring column in The Post and Courier Food section that highlights a locally made or sold adult beverage. Why must all the good places come and go so quickly?. King Street retailers and restaurants seem to pop up and disappear in a matter of months, and that's really unfortunate when a particularly beloved concept fades away before it can even become a favorite.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Carnival adjusts COVID test requirement, but not for SC cruises

Vaccinated passengers on the Charleston-based Carnival Sunshine will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test before they'll be allowed to board, despite the cruise line's decision to drop the requirement starting Aug. 4 for most of its shorter sailings from U.S. ports. Almost all of the Sunshine's itineraries include...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant to discuss new noise limits after pilot program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For 90-days, Mount Pleasant has been testing a town-wide 55-decibel limit as part of its noise ordinance pilot program. The purpose of the program was to collect data on excessive noise and to come up with a solution that makes sense for both residents and businesses.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

'Unreal' 5-foot yellow jacket nest found in Summerville attic

SUMMERVILLE — Eric “Critter” McCool, world renowned bee extraction specialist, removed a 5-foot tall yellow jacket nest from inside someone’s roof. McCool received a call from a Summerville pest control business that a man had a yellow jacket infestation in his home in a neighborhood off of Ashley River Road on July 26. He was contracted to open the roof and remove the nest. Using a thermal imaging camera and some other tools, he pinpointed the exact spot in the roof the yellow jackets were, and came to learn the nest was 5 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 15 inches thick.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant realtor joins Carolina One

One new realtor from Mount Pleasant recently joined Carolina One Real Estate. A licensed Realtor for more than twenty years in New York, Connecticut and South Carolina, Kai Audett is the most recent experienced real estate agent to affiliate with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Coleman Blvd. office. Audett’s real estate credentials include many years of renovation, building and construction, finance and investment strategies. Audett extensively uses market trends and demographics to find the right home for buyers and the most effective marketing opportunities for sellers. Audett has earned numerous professional real estate designations and maintains membership in professional associations nationally (NAR) and in both Connecticut and South Carolina. Members of the Charleston Ocean Racing Association, Kai and her husband are avid Lowcountry sailors. They are the proud parents of five grown children and the owners of a chocolate labradoodle named Kodiak and a goldendoodle named Lily. Audett enjoys cooking and entertaining with friends, painting, traveling, reading, cycling and hiking. Reach her at kai.audett@carolinaone.com or (845) 261-3655.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Photos: MPFD responds to multiple fires caused by unattended stoves

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant and City of Charleston Fire Departments on Tuesday responded to to multiple reported structure fires caused by unattended stoves. The first happened Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America off of Wingo Way. Crews found a lethargic victim inside a first-floor...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit

The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SC

Let's take a look at a seafood restaurant in Charleston, SC that has many people raving about their world-class food.Gillie's Seafood website. For many years now, Charleston, South Carolina has been recognized as one of the nation's top-ranking cities for culinary cuisine (we will talk about this more very soon). However, when people want world-class seafood, Charleston is on the short list of places to visit for "foodies" across the nation.
Rene Cizio

Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress Gardens

In Cypress Gardens in Charleston, I realized the city has an alligator infestation. I'm exaggerating, of course, but I was surprised by how often I saw them. Aside from a few signs that say, “Beware of alligators” near watery areas, they don’t even really acknowledge it. In Louisana, finding alligators is sold as a tour, but in Charleston, they're barely mentioned.
CHARLESTON, SC

