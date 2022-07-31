ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Dog Day Afternoon in September county of Charleston County Parks! Dogs invited to Splash Island and Splash Zone

By Charleston Daily
 3 days ago
Avery Family Reunion Community Homecoming Celebration – August 28, 2022

“Avery Family Reunion”: The Avery Research Center to Host Community Homecoming Celebration. Charleston, SC – The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston will host its annual event, The Avery Family Reunion. This year’s theme is “Homecoming/My HBCU” and will celebrate Avery’s connection to Historically.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Now that SC has ID'd its most pedestrian-unfriendly streets, it's time to act

Anyone following national and state statistics about injurious and fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians knows that South Carolina has a lot of catching up to do compared with the rest of the nation to make its streets safer for all — and that we have made relatively little progress during the past 10 years. That lack of progress was shown yet again by Sunday's Post and Courier story about the dangerous lack of sidewalks across the Charleston area.
CHARLESTON, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in Charleston

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: It’s hard to find anything but Southern Charm in Charleston, but the HarbourView Inn gives you an opportunity to feel just like you are coming home. This quaint waterfront inn provides unique experiences and amenities designed to make you feel like you’ve lived in Charleston forever.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

SLED charges Dorchester Co. man for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday arrested a Dorchester County man for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson (44) was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets...
The Post and Courier

'Unreal' 5-foot yellow jacket nest found in Summerville attic

SUMMERVILLE — Eric “Critter” McCool, world renowned bee extraction specialist, removed a 5-foot tall yellow jacket nest from inside someone’s roof. McCool received a call from a Summerville pest control business that a man had a yellow jacket infestation in his home in a neighborhood off of Ashley River Road on July 26. He was contracted to open the roof and remove the nest. Using a thermal imaging camera and some other tools, he pinpointed the exact spot in the roof the yellow jackets were, and came to learn the nest was 5 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 15 inches thick.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Homegrown at the Point Concert Series continues through September 9, 2022

Homegrown at the Point Features Local Bands Through Friday, September 9th. Charleston’s premiere Happy Hour concert series continues this August and September, featuring all local bands! Homegrown At The Point is an extension of Charleston’s best and longest running happy hour concert series in town and its only beach party.
counton2.com

Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire caused by clothes dryer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a house fire in the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, and Charleston Fire Department were on scene at a home on Post Oak Drive as of 1:42 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cats saved as crews battle Sunday house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The cause of a fire at a home in Mount Pleasant remained under investigation Sunday night. Multiple crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Libby’s Point in the Wakendaw neighborhood, Mount Pleasant Battalion Chief Matthew Tidwell. The Mount Pleasant and Charleston...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT wants feedback on Long Point Road interchange project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to weigh in on plans to improve traffic in one highest volume interchanges along the I-526 Corridor. SCDOT is holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the Long Point Road Interchange Improvement Project,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

