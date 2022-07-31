Dog Day Afternoon in September county of Charleston County Parks! Dogs invited to Splash Island and Splash Zone

charlestondaily.net
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina Is Way Too Cute for Words
Looking for a pet-friendly hotel that's truly welcoming to dogs can be more difficult than you'd think. Luckily, social media is making it easier than ever for pet parents to share both positive and negative experiences--so your search can be easier than ever!. Even if you're not in the market...
charlestondaily.net
Avery Family Reunion Community Homecoming Celebration – August 28, 2022
“Avery Family Reunion”: The Avery Research Center to Host Community Homecoming Celebration. Charleston, SC – The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston will host its annual event, The Avery Family Reunion. This year’s theme is “Homecoming/My HBCU” and will celebrate Avery’s connection to Historically.
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
foxcharleston.com
A Possible New Development Coming to Berkeley County Causes Concerns for Residents
The Sandy Run development proposal considers adding roughly 460 homes and a 21-acre elementary school site in Berkely County, off Jedburg Road. FOX 24 News reporter Floriana Boardman spoke with residents about their concerns and has more information about the meeting that will take place on Monday, August 8, at 6 p.m., held by the Land Use Committee.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Now that SC has ID'd its most pedestrian-unfriendly streets, it's time to act
Anyone following national and state statistics about injurious and fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians knows that South Carolina has a lot of catching up to do compared with the rest of the nation to make its streets safer for all — and that we have made relatively little progress during the past 10 years. That lack of progress was shown yet again by Sunday's Post and Courier story about the dangerous lack of sidewalks across the Charleston area.
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in Charleston
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: It’s hard to find anything but Southern Charm in Charleston, but the HarbourView Inn gives you an opportunity to feel just like you are coming home. This quaint waterfront inn provides unique experiences and amenities designed to make you feel like you’ve lived in Charleston forever.
abcnews4.com
Homeowner expresses concerns over Dominion Energy's plan to trim back, remove trees
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant homeowner is unhappy with Dominion Energy's plans to cut back one tree and entirely remove another on his property. Ed Shimer lives on Ferry Street in the Old Village neighborhood. He found out Dominion is cutting back his magnolia tree. “It's...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
counton2.com
SLED charges Dorchester Co. man for cashing in stolen lottery tickets
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday arrested a Dorchester County man for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson (44) was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets...
holycitysinner.com
This Month in SC History: The H.L. Hunley Sinks for the First Time in the Charleston Harbor
Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on February 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston.
The Post and Courier
'Unreal' 5-foot yellow jacket nest found in Summerville attic
SUMMERVILLE — Eric “Critter” McCool, world renowned bee extraction specialist, removed a 5-foot tall yellow jacket nest from inside someone’s roof. McCool received a call from a Summerville pest control business that a man had a yellow jacket infestation in his home in a neighborhood off of Ashley River Road on July 26. He was contracted to open the roof and remove the nest. Using a thermal imaging camera and some other tools, he pinpointed the exact spot in the roof the yellow jackets were, and came to learn the nest was 5 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 15 inches thick.
charlestondaily.net
Homegrown at the Point Concert Series continues through September 9, 2022
Homegrown at the Point Features Local Bands Through Friday, September 9th. Charleston’s premiere Happy Hour concert series continues this August and September, featuring all local bands! Homegrown At The Point is an extension of Charleston’s best and longest running happy hour concert series in town and its only beach party.
counton2.com
Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire caused by clothes dryer
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a house fire in the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, and Charleston Fire Department were on scene at a home on Post Oak Drive as of 1:42 p.m.
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
live5news.com
Cats saved as crews battle Sunday house fire in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The cause of a fire at a home in Mount Pleasant remained under investigation Sunday night. Multiple crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Libby’s Point in the Wakendaw neighborhood, Mount Pleasant Battalion Chief Matthew Tidwell. The Mount Pleasant and Charleston...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
live5news.com
SCDOT wants feedback on Long Point Road interchange project
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to weigh in on plans to improve traffic in one highest volume interchanges along the I-526 Corridor. SCDOT is holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the Long Point Road Interchange Improvement Project,...
Apartment fire caused by candle displaces 4 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say an unattended candle caused an apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD), firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire on Cumberland Way just before 10:00 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the […]
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in poor living conditions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded to […]
