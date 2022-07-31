Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

www.mysuncoast.com
Nichelle Nichols, Groundbreaking “Star Trek” Actor, Dies At 89
Nichelle Nichols, whose role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on "Star Trek" paved the way for Black actresses and inspired many to become interested in space and science, passed away at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, broke the news through her social media accounts on Sunday afternoon.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
David Warner Dies: Veteran British Actor Who Starred ‘Titanic’ & ‘The Omen’ Was 80
David Warner, the veteran British actor, and star of Hollywood hits such as Titanic and The Omen, has died. He was 80. Warner died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a care home for members of the entertainment industry from “a cancer-related illness,” the BBC first reported. The actor’s family confirmed the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart” in a statement to the outlet.
How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth As He Turns 66?
Tom Hanks turns 66 on July 9, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. The actor's most recent projects include an appearance as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in a biopic of Presley...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Star Boyd Holbrook Says Harrison Ford Is ‘Ripping and Roaring’ in New Film
Click here to read the full article. “Indiana Jones 5” star Boyd Holbrook admits he’s feeling “a little bit” nervous about fan reaction to director James Mangold’s upcoming installment of the legendary action-adventure movie franchise. “It’s kind of like a childhood dream,” Holbrook told Variety at Monday’s red carpet premiere of “Vengeance” at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. “And you could feel a little bit of that pressure, but I try not to go down those roads. I really just focus on the job at hand.” Details about “Indiana Jones 5” have been kept under wraps. “We’ve got Jim Mangold directing the...
‘Green Acres’: Eddie Albert’s Surprising Connection to His Classic Character
Eddie Albert turned down a few iconic classic tv roles, but his character from Green Acres was too hard to resist for a special reason. The veteran actor had already appeared in many films in the 40s and 50s before landing on television. Albert, a former circus performer, debuted in the medium during the so-called “Golden Age of Television,” when numerous live broadcasts were aired.
Kevin Bacon Speaks Out About Why He Never Moved to Hollywood
Footloose star Kevin Bacon may be one of the most recognizable stars of all time, however, the longtime actor says he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick just never felt like the kind of people who would settle into a place like Hollywood. Even as their stars continued to rise in the film and TV business.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings ‘teared up’ during on-air tribute to late Alex Trebek, executive producer claims
JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings got more emotional during his on-air tribute to the late Alex Trebek than viewers were clued-in on. Show execs claimed he "teared up" when "beautifully" wrapping Season 38, Alex-style. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 premieres in September 2022.
Indie Thriller ‘You Can’t Stay Here’ Starring Guillermo Díaz Wraps Production
Click here to read the full article. The indie thriller “You Can’t Stay Here,” starring “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Scandal” alum Guillermo Díaz, wrapped production this month in New York. “You Can’t Stay Here” is loosely inspired by real events in New York City in the 1990’s, and follows a photographer (Díaz), who witnesses the brutal murder of a gay man in Central Park. When the cops take little interest in the crime, a relationship develops between the photographer and the killer. “I have been a fan of Guillermo since his first film and when he approached me about wanting to...
At 79, Eric Idle From ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’ Is Bringing ‘Spamalot’ To The Big Screen
Sir Robin was not quite as brave as Sir Lancelot, a trait forever attached to him in his very title, but his actor could be called Funniest of Them All. Eric Idle proved himself a man of many talents, from his comedy work in Monty Python and the Holy Grail to his musical stylings in the parody rock band The Rutles. But searching for the sacred chalice of legend is just one footnote in his career – what happened after?
Cole Hauser’s Famous Parents: Facts On The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Mom & Dad
Cole Hauser, 47, plays the character of Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show Yellowstone, and although he is making waves on his own, fame is not new to Cole. His parents are Hollywood royalty and famous in their own right as well. Cole is the son of Wings Hauser and Cass Warner and has a total of four siblings.
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering Aug. 14 on AMC, starts with a strong episode that offers hope for the new series. However, subsequent entries commit the same sins that made many many viewers abandon the original Walking Dead. Tales is an anthology of...
Collider
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
‘Breaking Bad’ Statues of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman in Albuquerque Unveiled: PHOTO
During its massively successful five-season run, the award-winning AMC TV drama series Breaking Bad has certainly brought home plenty of statues. However, the cast of the series hasn’t yet seen statues like these!. Two bronze statues detailing the likenesses of the famed chemistry teacher turned drug lord, Bryan Cranston’s...
