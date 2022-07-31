ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Nichelle Nichols, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At 89

By Cole Delbyck, Dominique Mosbergen
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1c4D_0gzj5xTi00 Nichelle Nichols arrives for "Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage" 50th Anniversary Tour in 2016. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Pioneering “Star Trek” actor and space exploration advocate Nichelle Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89.

Her death was first announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on Facebook and later confirmed to Variety by her talent manager and business partner, Gilbert Bell.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Johnson wrote on Nichols’ official Facebook and Instagram pages on Sunday. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all,” he added. “I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further.”

Born Grace Dell Nichols on Dec. 28, 1932, near Chicago, Nichols was a performer of many talents.

Her career in entertainment began when she was just 16 , as a singer with Duke Ellington in a ballet she created for one of his compositions. Although she would go on to work as a model and dancer, Nichols toured internationally as a singer with the big bands headed by Ellington and Lionel Hampton.

Nichols made her film debut opposite Sammy Davis Jr. in the 1959 picture “Porgy and Bess” and began work in television a few years later. She was then cast in the role of a lifetime, as Lt. Nyota Uhura, communications officer on the Starship Enterprise, in the original “Star Trek” TV series.

African-American women had appeared on television before, but they’d usually been cast as domestics. When “Star Trek” began in 1966, Nichols’ significant role in a prime-time series marked a TV milestone.

Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg credits Nichols for inspiring her own acting career.

“When I was 9 years old, ‘Star Trek’ came on. I looked at it and I went screaming through the house, ‘Come here, mum, everybody, come quick, come quick, there’s a Black lady on television and she ain’t no maid! ’” Goldberg said. “I knew right then and there I could be anything I wanted to be.”

Nichols remained with “Star Trek” through its entire original run, which ended in 1969, and made appearances in subsequent “Star Trek” films.

However, she had originally planned to resign after her first year on the show. As Nichols explained in a 2011 PBS interview, she changed her mind after a chance meeting at an NAACP event.

“One of the promoters came up and said someone wanted to meet me. He said he’s my greatest fan,” Nichols said. “I thought it was some Trekker, some kid. I turned in my seat and there was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a big smile on his face . He said, ‘I am a Trekker, I am your biggest fan.’”

King encouraged Nichols to remain with the series.

“He was telling me why I could not [resign],” she recalled. “He said I had the first nonstereotypical role, I had a role with honor, dignity and intelligence. He said, ‘You simply cannot abdicate, this is an important role. This is why we are marching. We never thought we’d see this on TV.’”

In November 1968, Nichols made history when her “Star Trek” character kissed Captain James T. Kirk , played by white actor William Shatner. The scene is often cited as the first interracial kiss on American television .

In her long career as an actor, Nichols appeared in several other productions on the small and silver screens, including the NBC series “Heroes” and films like “The Supernaturals” and “The Bitter Earth.” She also lent her voice to animated programs like “Futurama” and “Batman: The Animated Series.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUcxb_0gzj5xTi00 Nichols as Lt. Nyota Uhura and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek episode "Journey to Babel," originally broadcast on Nov. 17, 1967. (Photo: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Nichols may best be remembered for her career in entertainment, but she also leaves behind a different legacy: as a woman who dedicated decades of her life to advocating for space exploration, particularly among women and minorities.

A lover of all things space, Nichols served on the Board of Governors of the National Space Society , a nonprofit space advocacy organization, and was reportedly an active leader in the now-defunct Space Cadets of America. She also launched a consultant firm, Women in Motion, which partnered with NASA to recruit minority and female personnel for the space agency. Her recruits included Guion Bluford, the first African-American astronaut in space, and Sally Ride, the first female American astronaut.

Nichols received NASA’s distinguished Public Service Award for her efforts in this field. She even had an asteroid named in her honor.

In recent years, Nichols had pulled back on public and professional appearances amid a string of health setbacks. She had reportedly been battling dementia since 2013 and had a mild stroke two years later. Up until her death, Nichols was in the middle of a bitter conservatorship battle over her estate between her longtime talent manager Bell and her son amid claims of elder abuse ; it gained renewed interest amid the #FreeBritney movement surrounding Britney Spears.

She made her final public appearance at Los Angeles Comic-Con in December 2021 as part of a three-day farewell celebration honoring her trailblazing career.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Traci AM
2d ago

This lady had PERFECT AFRICAN AMERICAN FEATURES!! Just a beautiful woman!! One of the most beautiful I have ever seen!! I was sorry about the strife she had to endure over her money, and estate that occurred between her manager and brother

Marcial Ortiz
2d ago

I ALSO WAS CHECKING OUT AND TAKING PICTURES OF NICHELLE NICHOLS EAR, BECAUSE, I STARING BELIVING, THE THE IDEAL OF THE BLUETOOTH CAME OUT OF THAT PIECE SHE HAD ON HER EAR, IF PEOPLE OUT THERE DIDNT NOTICE THAT, CHECK HER ON THE SERIES., IT WAS A BLUETOOTH BACK THEN IN THE LATE 1960,s THE BLUETOOTH WAS ALREADY INVENTED LONG BEFORE THE YEAR 1996.

Joseph Giliberti
2d ago

A beautiful woman played her role with class always!

Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
