ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesman Journal

McMinnville Properties the new owner of a 747 jumbo jet

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2Lgo_0gzj5waz00

The 747 on display in McMinnville is now owned by the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

The 747 was up for auction on July 28. Sgt. Sam Elliott of the Yamahill County Sheriff's office said in an email that there were no bidders, so the sale reverted back to the museum owners.

The engine-less 747 was auctioned at 10 a.m. on July 28 on the Yamhill County Courthouse steps. The starting bid was $348,000 plus storage fees of about $115,000.

McMinnville Properties, whIch owns Evergreen Aviation Museum, filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the previous owners Jet Midwest in an effort to obtain the jet. However, Jet Midwest filed for bankruptcy in 2021, which put a stop to the lawsuit.

Now, McMinnville Properties finally owns the 747 and it will be a permanent fixture of the museum. Wayne Marschall, president of the Stoller Group which owns McMinnville Properties, told the Statesman Journal last week that they plan to get the 747 painted and "spruce up its appearance."

Comments / 2

Related
KGW

Hottest 'Hoods: The 25 most exclusive Portland-area neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods analysis is looking at new measure of Portland-area neighborhoods: exclusivity. The Hottest ‘Hoods index tracks neighborhoods with low home sales, high prices and short times on the market to determine the places that can be considered exclusive.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Land use review intakes for Aug. 1, 2022

A pre-application conference is pending for a proposal to construct a new eight-story building in the Pearl District. There would be 30 live-work units and 233 residential units.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Jumbo Jet#Bankruptcies#Linus Business#Mcminnville Properties#The Stoller Group#The Statesman Journal
Portland Tribune

Free Blockbuster opens in Oregon City

Community lending dispenser is latest trend in the Little Free Library movement"We've got DVD, VHS — there's a bunch of them in there, and it's fun," said Cyrus Zamani, a small business owner and resident of Oregon City. When your job entails putting up stages, lights, sound systems and tents for weddings and concerts, you might be tempted to take a break rather than take time to share a love of movies with their neighbors. But it's all fun for Zamani, who owns an event-production business called The Party Factory. "We call it the Free Blockbuster," said Zamani. "It's...
OREGON CITY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Drone manufacturer moving headquarters to Scappoose

SICdrone, moving from Boston area, designs and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems.A drone manufacturer is moving its headquarters to Scappoose. SICdrone is moving to the Scappoose Airport from its current headquarters outside Boston. The robotic aircraft systems manufacturer plans to open the new facility by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Port of Columbia County. SICdrone "anticipates hiring between five to 10 software, mechanical, and electrical engineers, along with support staff, in Scappoose," according to the press release. SICdrone has local ties: In 2016, the startup was accepted into an incubator program in Portland. The...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

A Beaverton Welcome: Nak Won Ribbon Cutting

I see them bloom for me and you. The first thing I noticed about Beaverton after arriving was the picturesque downtown hub of residential and commercial life with blossoming greenery greeting you at every corner. The variegated flowers displayed in woven baskets on the downtown light poles. The blocked off sanctuary for community activity and gathering at the 1st Street Dining Commons! There was an idyllic feel about the space I was exploring that you don’t really experience in other downtowns. The unique aurora could definitely be attributed to the perceptible cohesion between business establishments, residential facilities, local government affiliates, faith communities, and other integral stakeholders.
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
thereflector.com

Land use plan approved for Carty Road area near Ridgefield

A plan for any future development on about 266 acres of land near Carty Road near Ridgefield received its final approval and focuses on preserving the area’s unique characteristics. During its July 28 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council voted 6-0 to approve the Carty Road Subarea Plan. The area...
montavilla.net

AYCO Seeks New Home on 82nd

African Youth & Community Organization (AYCO) is in the process of buying the Flex Building located at 2110 SE 82nd Avenue. The youth mentoring organization currently operates out of the former Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) building on NE Glisan Street. Developers will soon transform the TBN site into affordable housing, prompting AYCO’s move to a new facility. However, the group needs to raise $5.5 million to purchase and renovate the new building.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Portland Adds Well Water To The Mix

Starting today, Aug. 2, the Portland Water Bureau will begin blending a portion of water from its Columbia South Shore Well Field with water from the Bull Run Watershed as an annual maintenance operation. The purpose of a maintenance run is to ensure that the groundwater system is in good working order and here when we need it. Our groundwater supply is instrumental in meeting the public’s drinking water needs should we have a long, dry summer, or any unplanned emergency events that impact the Bull Run such as wildfire or a landslide.
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

Have you heard the latest news? Downtown Loop Project

I’ve been shaking all the trees looking for funding for the Downtown Loop. The Loop spans 20 blocks in our downtown core that goes from The Reser at the north end to our city park and library on the south end. It’s 1.3 miles, with two state highways crossing it, that will link key destinations through wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes, pedestrian crossing treatments, and enhanced bus stops.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Is car camping in Newberg a problem without a solution?

City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in town If ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the...
NEWBERG, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy