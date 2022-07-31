Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati

www.90min.com
What to know as Inter Miami travels 7,600 miles for road games at San Jose, Montreal
Inter Miami will travel 7,600 miles this week and crisscross the United States and Canada for road games against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday and CF Montreal on Saturday.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez replaces Taty Castellanos on MLS All-Star roster
Major League Soccer has announced the addition of FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez to the roster for the All-Star Game against Liga MX next week. Vazquez replaces Valentin Castellanos, who left reigning champions New York City FC to join La Liga side Girona recently. It's taken six seasons for Vazquez...
Nashville SC sign CanMNT winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Nashville SC have announced the signing of Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC until the end of the 2022 season. Nashville have also acquired a 2022 international roster slot from TFC, who have received $225k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the whole deal. Nashville have the option to make Shaffelburg's loan transfer permanent in 2023.
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew match rescheduled to October 5
Saturday's match between Charlotte FC and the Columbus Crew which was suspended due to inclement weather will be resumed on Wednesday, October 5 at 7pm (ET). As per Major League Soccer's 2022 Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy, the game at Bank of America Stadium will resume in the 16th minute - when it was originally suspended - with the same players on the field and substitutes bench. The match will resume with the same 0-0 scoreline at which it was suspended.
Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Premier League season preview for Everton, including how to watch games, their key players, squad list and more.
Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches
Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
Man City open talks with Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez
Manchester City close on Spanish defender Sergio Gomez.
Liga MX announces 10-player roster headed into the All Star Skills Challenge vs MLS
Liga MX has announced the 10-player roster that will compete against Major League Soccer in the All-Star Skills Challenge on August 9, with goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and forward Alexis Vega headlining.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
Wayne Rooney says D.C. United's season 'has to start now' after Orlando win
Is it conspiratorial to wonder if Wayne Rooney delayed his visa to make his debut as D.C. United head coach fall against Orlando City?. As a player, Rooney won all three of his matches against the Lions after arriving in MLS in June 2018, scoring twice and providing three assists - including that memorable cross from the halfway line after racing back to win possession.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
West Ham learn potential Europa Conference League play-off opposition
West Ham United will face either Danish side Viborg or Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Man Utd see surge in ticket demand for first WSL home game since Euro 2022
Man Utd have opened an extra stand at Leigh Sports Village for fans to buy tickets for the club's first home game since England's Euro 2022 victory.
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton joins Blackburn on loan
Young Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has joined Championship club Blackburn Rovers on loan.
