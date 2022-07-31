ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators DB Commit Jordan Castell Talks Decision: UF ‘Has Always Been DBU'

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ail1I_0gzj5Ybf00

Florida Gators defensive back commit Jordan Castell provided some context to his decision made over the weekend.

Photo: (left to right) D.C. Patrick Toney, Jordan Castell, CB Coach Corey Raymond; Credit: Castell Twitter

The Florida Gators made a few splash moves over the weekend and leading up to the team's annual Friday Night Lights event.

Those splashes included a commitment from four-star defensive back, safety Jordan Castell out of West Orange (Fla.), who committed to the program on Saturday, June 30.

RELATED: Florida Gators Earn Pledge from Safety Jordan Castell

AllGators caught up with Castell following his commitment, allowing the versatile DB to give his thoughts on why he ultimately chose Florida over programs like Alabama and Tennessee.

It appeared to come down to a couple of things: the coaching staff and the direction the Florida football program is headed in.

"Man, just [co-defensive coordinator and safeties] coach [Patrick] Toney, [cornerbacks coach Corey] Raymond, [head] coach [Billy] Napier, man they [are] just great people," Castell said when asked what ultimately led him to seal the deal with Florida.

"Florida [has] always been DBU, like, without a doubt. And especially [now that] you're getting coach Raymond and coach Toney? Ain't no beating that."

Perhaps Castell is right. Two of the most impressive coaches that Napier hired during the first couple of months of his tenure were Raymond, one of the best assistant coaches in college football, and his young disciple in Toney.

Toney has quickly risen up the charts as an assistant, recently helping send former Louisiana safety Percy Butler to the NFL, drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

When asked about Toney, Castell was giddy about his future safeties coach, saying that the young assistant is a "wizard."

"Coach Toney is a wizard. He's just like my high school coach like me and him, we're real close and just seeing the type of guy I'm Coach Toney is, it's great, I love it," he said.

Now, the two coaches will be able to get their hands on an impressive defensive back in Castell, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, able to play at both cornerback and safety at the next level. When asked what the program has seen from him, Castell mentioned just that: his versatility.

"It's really that I'm so versatile, being able to play corner, safety, really just being able to fit in, in certain spots. You know, somebody goes down, I could just fill in."

What's next for one of the team's latest commits? Castell says he plans to go to "every" home game the Gators have this season, and even might try to make a couple of the away games if he can with his tight schedule during his senior season in high school.

Nevertheless, Florida put on a show this weekend, adding Castell, Osceola (Fla.) cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson and receivers, Boone (Fla.) Aidan Mizell and Northwestern (Fla.) Andy Jean to the 2023 recruiting class. Perhaps more is on the way.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Raymond
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested

A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#College Football#American Football#Cb#The Florida Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy