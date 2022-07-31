Santiago Gimenez joins Feyenoord from Cruz Azul

www.90min.com
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG should have beaten Real Madrid in Champions League
Mauricio Pochettino thinks that Real Madrid should have been eliminated from last season's Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, but the French side were let down by the officiating in the second leg.
Colorado Rapids sign Felipe Gutierrez on loan from Chilean team C.D. Universidad Catolica
The Colorado Rapids have signed former Sporting Kansas City player Felipe Gutiérrez from Chilean first-division side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The Rapids will pay $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to Sporting Kansas City in exchange for...
Man City open talks with Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez
Manchester City close on Spanish defender Sergio Gomez.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Diogo Jota signs new long-term Liverpool contract
Portugal international Diogo Jota has signed a new contract with Liverpool.
Nico Lodeiro reveals secret to his perfect penalty record for Seattle Sounders
The Seattle Sounders pulled off a narrow 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Tuesday night via a very familiar method: a Nico Lodeiro penalty. Lodeiro stepped up in the 39th minute, sending Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes the wrong way and firing low into the back of the net. The Uruguay...
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
Felipe Mora ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is set to miss the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this week. The rehabilitation process for Mora is expected to be roughly nine months, keeping him on the sidelines through May 2023. Mora...
Chelsea agree to meet Brighton's Marc Cucurella price tag
Chelsea close on deal for Brighton's Marc Cucurella.
Orlando City signs Wilder Cartagena on loan from Al-Ittihad Kalba SC
Orlando City SC have signed Peruvian international midfielder Wilder Cartagena on loan from United Arab Emirates top division team Al-Ittihad Kalba SC. He joins through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with an option to extend through 2023. “Wilder is a player that brings valuable...
Neymar slams Lionel Messi critics after Trophee des Champions masterclass
Neymar has defended Lionel Messi after the Argentine's superb performance in the Trophee des Champions.
Wayne Rooney says D.C. United's season 'has to start now' after Orlando win
Is it conspiratorial to wonder if Wayne Rooney delayed his visa to make his debut as D.C. United head coach fall against Orlando City?. As a player, Rooney won all three of his matches against the Lions after arriving in MLS in June 2018, scoring twice and providing three assists - including that memorable cross from the halfway line after racing back to win possession.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Saudi escape route; Pino linked with Premier League giants
The latest transfer rumours feature Cristiano Ronaldo, Yeremy Pino, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema back-up & more on Welsey Fofana.
Kalidou Koulibaly admits 'stars aligned' over Chelsea transfer
Kalidou Koulibaly discussed his move to Chelsea during his first press conference.
