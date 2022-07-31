The Surprising Reason Lewis Hamilton Sold His $29 Million Private Jet

The replacement choice for Fernando Alonso for the 2023 Formula 1 season is rather obvious, but will Alpine make that decision?. Not even a week after four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he will be retiring once the 2022 season ends, Aston Martin confirmed his replacement, and that replacement is one who many might not have believed was in contention for the seat.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO