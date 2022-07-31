The Surprising Reason Lewis Hamilton Sold His $29 Million Private Jet

www.slashgear.com
Mercedes F1 Boss Insists Porpoising May Cause Brain Damage in Drivers
A medical study from 2015 shows a link between continuous vibration and brain-injury.
Usain Bolt's Scooter Company Has Seemingly Imploded
Many people have been left confused as Usain Bolt's scooter company has seemingly vanished without a word, leaving dead scooters in its wake.
IndyCar racer Sam Schmidt was left paralyzed following an accident in 2000. Now, he's racing again with the help of cutting-edge technology.
Schmidt drives a car that uses his head movement to control the steering and a breathing tube to control the speed.
Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
CBS Sports
Broncos add Lewis Hamilton to ownership group: Formula 1 star Denver's latest celebrity partner
The Walton-Penner family already made history when they agreed to purchase the Broncos for a record $4.65 billion this offseason. Now, they're assembling a who's who of celebrity partners, announcing Tuesday that Formula 1 racing star Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership group, following in the footsteps of former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who added her own stake in the franchise in July.
FOX Sports
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications: “I was just glad it wasn’t us. … We’ve had our time, too, so we’ve got to sit back in the back row on this one."
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
SkySports
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes
July 31 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
CBS Sports
Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, per report
Aston Martin wasted little time in filling the seat Sebastian Vettel will be walking away from at the end of the 2022 season. The Silverstone-based team owned by Lawrence Stroll has signed two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso to a multi-year deal, Formula1.com reported. Alonso will take over in...
F1 star Lewis Hamilton joins NFL ownership group
Lewis Hamilton is broadening his horizons and getting involved in NFL ownership. The Formula One star has joined the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group, the organization announced Tuesday. Details of the investment were not available, but in a statement, the team’s owners said Hamilton would bring his “resilient spirit and standard of excellence” to the franchise.
F1's silly season is off to a big start. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
Fernando Alonso is moving to Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2023. Several other seats are still up in the air for next season.
Autoweek.com
F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season
Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.
Formula 1: The obvious replacement choice for Fernando Alonso
The replacement choice for Fernando Alonso for the 2023 Formula 1 season is rather obvious, but will Alpine make that decision?. Not even a week after four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he will be retiring once the 2022 season ends, Aston Martin confirmed his replacement, and that replacement is one who many might not have believed was in contention for the seat.
topgear.com
F1 driver ratings: every F1 driver ranked for 2022 so far
Eight wins from 13 races so far, and the only times he hasn’t made the podium - Bahrain (fuel pressure), Melbourne (fuel leak) and Silverstone (floor damage) - are when Red Bull’s car has let him down. Bar the odd mistake last year’s champion has driven flawlessly, and he’s turned a 46-point championship deficit into an 80-point advantage over his nearest rival. One hand on the trophy already.
Formula 1: 5 worst moments of Ferrari’s lost season
With nine races left in the 2022 Formula 1 season, Ferrari have squandered a once promising campaign and are now at risk of being overtaken by Mercedes. Much like their engines, Ferrari’s 2022 Formula 1 season has gone up in smoke. The team started off on a hot streak...
SkySports
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says he discovered Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin move via press release
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso, 41, penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday and will move to the team at the end of the season following Sebastian Vettel's retirement. Szafnauer was confident of tying the Spaniard down to a new deal, saying his team had guaranteed Alonso...
