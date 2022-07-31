Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt 'thrilled' with silver after earlier bronze medal controversy

www.bbc.co.uk
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City
Manchester City's Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at the club. City have already tied Riyad Mahrez and Rodri down the new deals this window, so it was only a matter of time before Phil Foden's deal was agreed.
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
England’s victory over Germany sets record for UK’s most-watched women’s match
England’s Euro 2022 final with Germany was watched by an average of 11million people on TV, a record for a women’s football match in the UK.The audience peaked at more than 17million in the closing minutes of the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory at Wembley, according to overnight figures released by the ratings organisation Barb.This is also a record for a women’s football game.The previous highest peak came during England’s 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States, which saw a peak audience of nearly 12million.The average audience of 11.0million is for BBC One’s entire coverage of Sunday’s final, which ran...
Commonwealth Games: NI's Kate O'Connor second in heptathlon after superb day one
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor is in second spot after day one of the Commonwealth...
Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Sarah Adlington wins judo gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Sarah Adlington became the first judoka from the nation to win two Commonwealth...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Emma Reid takes gold in -78kg judo final
England's Emma Reid beats Wales' reigning champion Natalie Powell in the -78kg judo final to take the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner
The 26-year-old has many suitors this transfer window as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.
Commonwealth Games: Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet II's medal dream ends with injury
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet II's dream of a Commonwealth Games medal for England was...
Commonwealth Games: Rosemary Lenton says she is 'dreaming' after winning gold aged 72
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rosemary Lenton thought her only experience of the Commonwealth Games would be as a...
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
Timo Werner: Chelsea hold talks with RB Leipzig about forward returning to German club
Chelsea have held talks with RB Leipzig about forward Timo Werner returning to the Bundesliga club on loan. The German international, 26, left Leipzig to join Chelsea in 2020 but has struggled to make his mark, scoring 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances. Chelsea have bolstered their attack with...
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze
Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
CWG 2022: India win silver after losing to Malaysia in mixed team badminton final
Defending champions India claim silver after losing to Malaysia in the mixed team badminton final. Only PV Sindhu won her women's singles match as Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopinchand lose their respective matches. India started their tie with the doubles match. It was a tricky one...
Commonwealth Games: Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold
England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and...
Commonwealth Games: Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhed win judo golds for England
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead took Commonwealth gold as the host nation claimed...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Adam Peaty heartbroken after shock defeat in 100m breaststroke final
Adam Peaty admitted his shock defeat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final was “heartbreaking” after he finished outside the medal positions as James Wilby claimed Commonwealth Games gold.Peaty is the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder in his favoured event, where he had not lost in eight years and never before in a major final in a career of unprecedented dominance.There were minor concerns of rustiness after two months on the sidelines following a broken foot, which ruled him out of the World Championships, but he unsurprisingly held the halfway lead in Birmingham.But he struggled for momentum and...
Commonwealth Games: Jake Jarman claims fourth gymnastics gold to break record
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Jake Jarman completed a superb Commonwealths debut with a fourth gold medal to become...
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
