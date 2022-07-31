ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida QB commit Marcus Stokes put in some recruiting work over the weekend

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0gzj4cDu00

Florida football pulled in a nice group of commitments over the weekend, and quarterback commit Marcus Stokes may have helped get a few of the names on campus, according to Gators Online.

Stokes was expected to miss the Friday Night Lights even coming into the weekend, but he ended up making enough room in his schedule to stop by and get some throws in with Billy Napier right beside him. When Gators Online caught up with him Friday, he said that he was also in town to do some recruiting.

“I was recruiting Dijon Johnson,” Stokes said. “I was on him the most because that would be a big pickup for us.”

Johnson backed off his commitment to Ohio State shortly after visiting Florida.

Stokes also spoke with four-star receiver Andy Jean, who ended up moving up his commitment and joining UF’s class of 2023. The young quarterback likes to know his receivers and also talked with Florida commit Aidan Mizell to make sure both ended up at the same place. Stokes transferred from Penn State knowing Mizell would be his guy.

Treyaun Webb has also been a powerful voice on the recruiting trail, but it’s always good to see the incoming class take an interest in bringing in more talent. Now all that’s left to do is for Johnson to complete the flip.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alligator Army

Florida’s 2022 roster might not be title-ready — but the trend line is promising

Recruiting at Florida has been the subject of intense scrutiny for some time now. It may have been the primary reason Dan Mullen was fired; understanding its importance and being able to execute on a plan for it were key traits Scott Stricklin sought in Mullen’s replacement. While he is still over a month out from coaching his first game, Billy Napier has already sustained some major recruiting losses, according to certain parts of the Florida fan base.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting insiders notes: Post FNL and cook-out

The Florida Gators’ big recruiting weekend is over and it’s time for fall camp to start but it was a very successful weekend for the Gators. GatorCountry was live at the Swamp as the coaching staff hosted Friday Night Lights and then Saturday’s cook-out which was a big success.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
News4Jax.com

Chomp: Florida on fire with 4 commitments from 4-stars 🔥

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. It’s been a very eventful and exciting few days for the Gators, and we’re diving straight into all of the good recruiting news. 🎉 4 recruits commit to the Gators. The Gators are staying hot...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Newberry Panthers

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After two seasons of earning high playoff seeds, last year’s Newberry Panthers fell off pace, dropping their final three games by an average of 37 points. That slide has stuck with the Panthers ever since. “That’s unacceptable at Newberry,” said Panthers head coach Ed Johnson. “So...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville wins award for edible groves program

An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous

Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ohio State#Florida Gators#American Football#College Football#Uf#Penn State
Independent Florida Alligator

Midtown Apartments residents fear security breach, management denies allegations

“You're sure to find a space that is perfect for sharing with your future roommates,” Midtown Apartments’ website reads. But residents’ group chats detail experiences with unwarranted guests: trespassers, squatters and homeless people. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received 132 calls to the apartment site since May 2019, according to a report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Why Greater Gainesville? Dr. Paul Broadie

Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!

Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy