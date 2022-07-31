Florida QB commit Marcus Stokes put in some recruiting work over the weekend

Florida football pulled in a nice group of commitments over the weekend, and quarterback commit Marcus Stokes may have helped get a few of the names on campus, according to Gators Online.

Stokes was expected to miss the Friday Night Lights even coming into the weekend, but he ended up making enough room in his schedule to stop by and get some throws in with Billy Napier right beside him. When Gators Online caught up with him Friday, he said that he was also in town to do some recruiting.

“I was recruiting Dijon Johnson,” Stokes said. “I was on him the most because that would be a big pickup for us.”

Johnson backed off his commitment to Ohio State shortly after visiting Florida.

Stokes also spoke with four-star receiver Andy Jean, who ended up moving up his commitment and joining UF’s class of 2023. The young quarterback likes to know his receivers and also talked with Florida commit Aidan Mizell to make sure both ended up at the same place. Stokes transferred from Penn State knowing Mizell would be his guy.

Treyaun Webb has also been a powerful voice on the recruiting trail, but it’s always good to see the incoming class take an interest in bringing in more talent. Now all that’s left to do is for Johnson to complete the flip.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!