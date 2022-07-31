Fresh off Florida visit CB recruit backs down from Ohio State commitment

It has been a successful weekend for Florida football’s recruiting efforts with both the Friday Night Lights and the team cookout events drawing top recruits from around the country.

The Gators roped in some big names over the past couple of days and have made waves in other parts of the prospect pool, illustrated by the decision of one blue-chip recruit who decommitted from his previous school after a visit to Gainesville.

Four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, who hails from Tampa (Florida) Wharton, made the trek up I-75 to visit the Swamp on Friday. By the end of Saturday, he announced he was backing away from his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which he made in April. The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound defensive back offered the following to Buckeyes fans.

First and foremost I would like to thank the man above for putting me in the position that I’m in today, without him there isn’t a Dijon Johnson. Secondly, I want to thank everyone at The Ohio State University for their time and effort of recruiting me. I am thankful for the relationships that I’ve built over the past year especially with coach Alford, coach Walton and the players. Lastly after long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from The Ohio State University, and I will be reopening my recruitment. I look forward to the journey of finding my new home!

Of course, it is only conjecture at this point that Billy Napier and his staff flipped the table on OSU in light of the momentum the program gained over the past few days. However, it does appear he is leaning strongly toward the Orange and Blue in the eyes of the evaluators.

Johnson, also known as “Mustard,” is ranked No. 93 overall and No. 10 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 98 and 9, respectively. 247Sports gives the Gators six crystal ball predictions for the in-state recruit, including a recent flip, while the Buckeyes remain with two. Meanwhile, On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Florida far in front for the rising senior with a 92.8% chance of landing him.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!