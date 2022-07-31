ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Fresh off Florida visit CB recruit backs down from Ohio State commitment

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0QXz_0gzj4Xl900

It has been a successful weekend for Florida football’s recruiting efforts with both the Friday Night Lights and the team cookout events drawing top recruits from around the country.

The Gators roped in some big names over the past couple of days and have made waves in other parts of the prospect pool, illustrated by the decision of one blue-chip recruit who decommitted from his previous school after a visit to Gainesville.

Four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, who hails from Tampa (Florida) Wharton, made the trek up I-75 to visit the Swamp on Friday. By the end of Saturday, he announced he was backing away from his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which he made in April. The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound defensive back offered the following to Buckeyes fans.

First and foremost I would like to thank the man above for putting me in the position that I’m in today, without him there isn’t a Dijon Johnson.

Secondly, I want to thank everyone at The Ohio State University for their time and effort of recruiting me. I am thankful for the relationships that I’ve built over the past year especially with coach Alford, coach Walton and the players.

Lastly after long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from The Ohio State University, and I will be reopening my recruitment. I look forward to the journey of finding my new home!

Of course, it is only conjecture at this point that Billy Napier and his staff flipped the table on OSU in light of the momentum the program gained over the past few days. However, it does appear he is leaning strongly toward the Orange and Blue in the eyes of the evaluators.

Johnson, also known as “Mustard,” is ranked No. 93 overall and No. 10 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 98 and 9, respectively. 247Sports gives the Gators six crystal ball predictions for the in-state recruit, including a recent flip, while the Buckeyes remain with two. Meanwhile, On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Florida far in front for the rising senior with a 92.8% chance of landing him.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Wednesday practice notes and observations

Here are our notes and observations from Florida's Wednesday afternoon practice, its first of preseason camp. Players were in helmets only as required by the NCAA in the first two practices of preseason camp and the session was held outside Florida's football practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch just one period of the session, which lasted roughly 14 minutes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Ex-Florida Star Reveals His Problem With The Fan Base

Florida's football program hopes to restore its prestige under new head coach Billy Napier. Recruiting gains haven't come instantly, which has bothered some Gators supporters. Chris Doering encouraged fans to give Napier a chance. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Saturday Down South), the former Florida wide receiver and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Alford, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Florida, OH
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Tampa, FL
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Forward Devin Royal Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State landed one of its top 2023 targets Wednesday as the Pickerington Central forward announced his commitment to the Buckeyes at his high school, picking his hometown program over Michigan State and Alabama. Royal is now the third pledge of the class for Chris Holtmann and company, and Ohio State’s first high school commit since February.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS 42

Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Florida Gators#The Ohio State University#American Football#College Football
247Sports

Sproat to return to Florida, did not sign with Mets

An unexpected development has left Florida’s baseball roster loaded with pitching talent. Brandon Sproat, who spent much of the 2022 season in the Gators’ Friday-night role, did not sign a professional contract after he was selected with the 90th overall pick by the New York Mets. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
alachuachronicle.com

1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Occupational Health Safety

Two Ohio Family Dollar Locations Face Multiple Citations

The proposed penalties for both stores total over $1,200,000. Two Family Dollar stores in Ohio face over $500,000 in proposed penalties each. The two stores, one in Maple Heights and another in Columbus, were recently inspected and cited by OSHA, according to a press release. At the Maple Heights location, an employee reported “unsafe conditions,” and at the Columbus location, an employee filed a complaint about “water leaking through the ceiling causing wet floors and ceiling tiles on the floor,” which lead to the OSHA inspections.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy