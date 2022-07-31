Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

www.foxcarolina.com
Nichelle Nichols, Groundbreaking “Star Trek” Actor, Dies At 89
Nichelle Nichols, whose role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on "Star Trek" paved the way for Black actresses and inspired many to become interested in space and science, passed away at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, broke the news through her social media accounts on Sunday afternoon.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
David Warner, actor known for "Titanic," "Star Trek" and more, has died at 80
David Warner, the stage and screen actor known for dozens of roles spanning genres and decades, has died at 80, his family confirmed on Monday. Warner's relatives shared the news in a statement obtained by CBS News, and originally reported by the BBC, which noted that his death came more than one year after a cancer diagnosis and was caused by health complications related to the illness. He died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a retirement and care home in London where a number of British actors and entertainment industry figures have stayed.
How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth As He Turns 66?
Tom Hanks turns 66 on July 9, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. The actor's most recent projects include an appearance as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in a biopic of Presley...
Kevin Bacon Speaks Out About Why He Never Moved to Hollywood
Footloose star Kevin Bacon may be one of the most recognizable stars of all time, however, the longtime actor says he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick just never felt like the kind of people who would settle into a place like Hollywood. Even as their stars continued to rise in the film and TV business.
Indie Thriller ‘You Can’t Stay Here’ Starring Guillermo Díaz Wraps Production
Click here to read the full article. The indie thriller “You Can’t Stay Here,” starring “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Scandal” alum Guillermo Díaz, wrapped production this month in New York. “You Can’t Stay Here” is loosely inspired by real events in New York City in the 1990’s, and follows a photographer (Díaz), who witnesses the brutal murder of a gay man in Central Park. When the cops take little interest in the crime, a relationship develops between the photographer and the killer. “I have been a fan of Guillermo since his first film and when he approached me about wanting to...
James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82
Caan's memorable screen appearances included Brian's Song, The Godfather, Misery and Elf.
At 79, Eric Idle From ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’ Is Bringing ‘Spamalot’ To The Big Screen
Sir Robin was not quite as brave as Sir Lancelot, a trait forever attached to him in his very title, but his actor could be called Funniest of Them All. Eric Idle proved himself a man of many talents, from his comedy work in Monty Python and the Holy Grail to his musical stylings in the parody rock band The Rutles. But searching for the sacred chalice of legend is just one footnote in his career – what happened after?
Cole Hauser’s Famous Parents: Facts On The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Mom & Dad
Cole Hauser, 47, plays the character of Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show Yellowstone, and although he is making waves on his own, fame is not new to Cole. His parents are Hollywood royalty and famous in their own right as well. Cole is the son of Wings Hauser and Cass Warner and has a total of four siblings.
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering Aug. 14 on AMC, starts with a strong episode that offers hope for the new series. However, subsequent entries commit the same sins that made many many viewers abandon the original Walking Dead. Tales is an anthology of...
Secret Headquarters (2022 movie) Paramount+, Owen Wilson, trailer, release date
While hanging out after school, Charlie (Walker Scobell) and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home, suspecting that his estranged father might have a secret double life. Startattle.com – Secret Headquarters 2022. When villains attack, they must team up to...
‘The Driver’: Bonnie Mbuli Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus) has been cast as a series regular opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Paula Malcomson in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. 2022 AMC Pilot &...
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
They/Them: John Logan Says Friday the 13th Reference Came Before Kevin Bacon Casting
The upcoming Peacock original slasher movie They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) arrives this Friday and will try to make a splash in the horror subgenre. Though slasher movies arrived almost every week in the 1980s, they were all but extinct until recently after the revivals of Halloween, Scream, and the Chucky TV series have caused a resurgence. One exciting thing that the movie can make as a claim to fame is in bringing back Kevin Bacon to the fold. Bacon as fans may recall, got his start on the big screen by starring in the original Friday the 13th feature film. Coincidentally, there's some references to the Sean Cunningham slasher, but which came first?
