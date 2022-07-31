ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

By The Associated Press
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
State
Illinois State
CBS LA

David Warner, actor known for "Titanic," "Star Trek" and more, has died at 80

David Warner, the stage and screen actor known for dozens of roles spanning genres and decades, has died at 80, his family confirmed on Monday. Warner's relatives shared the news in a statement obtained by CBS News, and originally reported by the BBC, which noted that his death came more than one year after a cancer diagnosis and was caused by health complications related to the illness. He died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a retirement and care home in London where a number of British actors and entertainment industry figures have stayed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Mae Jemison
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
William Shatner
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
George Takei
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Variety

Indie Thriller ‘You Can’t Stay Here’ Starring Guillermo Díaz Wraps Production

Click here to read the full article. The indie thriller “You Can’t Stay Here,” starring “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Scandal” alum Guillermo Díaz, wrapped production this month in New York. “You Can’t Stay Here” is loosely inspired by real events in New York City in the 1990’s, and follows a photographer (Díaz), who witnesses the brutal murder of a gay man in Central Park. When the cops take little interest in the crime, a relationship develops between the photographer and the killer. “I have been a fan of Guillermo since his first film and when he approached me about wanting to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

At 79, Eric Idle From ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’ Is Bringing ‘Spamalot’ To The Big Screen

Sir Robin was not quite as brave as Sir Lancelot, a trait forever attached to him in his very title, but his actor could be called Funniest of Them All. Eric Idle proved himself a man of many talents, from his comedy work in Monty Python and the Holy Grail to his musical stylings in the parody rock band The Rutles. But searching for the sacred chalice of legend is just one footnote in his career – what happened after?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trekkers#Trekkies
Deadline

‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
startattle.com

Secret Headquarters (2022 movie) Paramount+, Owen Wilson, trailer, release date

While hanging out after school, Charlie (Walker Scobell) and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home, suspecting that his estranged father might have a secret double life. Startattle.com – Secret Headquarters 2022. When villains attack, they must team up to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Driver’: Bonnie Mbuli Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus) has been cast as a series regular opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Paula Malcomson in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. 2022 AMC Pilot &...
NFL
ComicBook

They/Them: John Logan Says Friday the 13th Reference Came Before Kevin Bacon Casting

The upcoming Peacock original slasher movie They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) arrives this Friday and will try to make a splash in the horror subgenre. Though slasher movies arrived almost every week in the 1980s, they were all but extinct until recently after the revivals of Halloween, Scream, and the Chucky TV series have caused a resurgence. One exciting thing that the movie can make as a claim to fame is in bringing back Kevin Bacon to the fold. Bacon as fans may recall, got his start on the big screen by starring in the original Friday the 13th feature film. Coincidentally, there's some references to the Sean Cunningham slasher, but which came first?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy