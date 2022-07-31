Adam Peaty suffers shock Commonwealth Games defeat as team-mate James Wilby wins 100m breaststroke

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Women's Open: Watch as In Gee Chun's putt hangs on hole at Muirfield
Watch as South Korea's In Gee Chun's birdie putt hangs on the hole during her second round of the Women's Open at Muirfield. You can watch highlights of every round from the Women's Open on BBC TV & BBC iPlayer.
GOLF・
Tim Westwood: BBC launches inquiry into response to claims against DJ
An independent inquiry led by a barrister is to be launched by the BBC into what it knew about the conduct of former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood. The corporation previously acknowledged six complaints about bullying and sexual misconduct, which the DJ denies. Independent director Sir Nicholas Serota said new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.・
