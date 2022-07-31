ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating: ‘8 years of lies and deception’

By Rachel Summer Small
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eT5gz_0gzj4CT800

Looks like Ne-Yo’s wife is about to become “Miss Independent.”

Crystal Renay shared an impassioned statement via Instagram on Saturday, in which she accused her husband of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the course of their nearly decade-long relationship.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” her statement began.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” she continued.

Renay, 36, added that she would be focusing on herself moving forward, writing, “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.

“I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” the model added of the three kids she shares with the 42-year-old singer — sons Shaffer Chimere , 6, and Roman Alexander-Raj , 4, as well as 13-month-old daughter Isabella Rose .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEoKM_0gzj4CT800
Crystal Renay shared this impassioned statement via Instagram on Saturday.
Instagram/i@tscrystalsmith

She concluded on a conciliatory note that nonetheless conveyed an air of finality: “If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

A spate of celebs and influencers proclaimed their allegiance to Renay in the comments section, offering both condolences and words of support.

“Stand in your truth boo🤍 now it’s just time for the next chapter in your story. Sending you all the good vibes,” wrote social media personality Landon Romano.

“So sorry,” wrote model and dancer Bria Myles, adding five melancholic crying emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPJvK_0gzj4CT800
Crystal Renay wed Ne-Yo for the first time in 2016.
Getty Images for GCAPP

By Sunday afternoon, Ne-Yo responded to Renay’s post via Twitter.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he explained.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Renay first started dating Ne-Yo sometime after the two met in 2015 to discuss potentially collaborating on the musician’s upcoming album, according to People .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftrON_0gzj4CT800
“My family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” Ne-Yo tweeted.
Disneyland Resorts via Getty Ima

The R&B star’s ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, 42, — with whom he shares Madilyn Grace, 11, and Mason Evan, 10 — claimed in a 2016 New York Post op-ed that she learned of his involvement with Renay in 2014, one year after he’d broken up with Shaw over the phone.

In any case, the “One in a Million” crooner successfully proposed to Renay in 2015 , and the two wed a little under a year later — at which time she was nearly nine months pregnant with their first child.

The couple briefly split in 2020 before remarrying in 2022, throwing a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas to celebrate their reunion.

Comments / 4

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Crystal Renay
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deception
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy