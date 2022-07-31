Hicksville police looking for two men who robbed convenience store

nbc24.com
WANE-TV
Police look to ID man who held up barbershop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a Coldwater Road barbershop in late June. It was around 9 a.m. June 29 when a “male black wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes” came into the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road, showed a small handgun and told employees to fill a plastic bag with cash from the register, Fort Wayne Police said.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
Times-Bulletin
Grover Hill motorcycle crash
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man stabs pregnant woman 48 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With police officers outside the door, the man looked the woman in the eyes and whispered:. By the time officers made their way inside, the woman was covered in blood and on the ground, her face swollen beyond recognition. She asked officers to please save her and to “tell everyone I love them.”
sent-trib.com
BG man charged with OVI after hitting two bicyclists
A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident. Anthony Perez told officers that the people riding bicycles didn’t have lights on their bicycles...
Security guard shoots suspect who tries to take his gun in north Baltimore
A security guard shot a man who tried to take the guard's weapon, in north Baltimore on Saturday evening. Police responded at about 8:10 p.m. to Maryland Avenue near West 20th Street.
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
WANE-TV
Court docs: accused drug dealer hid drugs near colostomy bag
The accused drug dealer was staying with his folks after a car crash in late April inflicted severe internal injuries. The injuries didn’t appear to stop the illegal activities, according to a probable cause affidavit. When Shane Andrew McLaughlin, 37, got raided by Fort Wayne Vice & Narcotics on July 28, officers found drugs alongside a shelf with his medical supplies, colostomy bags and paperwork.
13abc.com
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
hometownstations.com
Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges rejects plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges has turned down a plea deal. Eric Upthegrove Jr. had until the morning of August 2nd to accept the deal, and he formally refused it in court this morning. His lawyer made motions about search warrants for two homes and the GPS data from two vehicles as part of a September 2021 drug arrest by the West Ohio Crime Task Force. The information that they used to obtain the warrants came from a confidential informant. They would like to know who that person is and what they were telling investigators leading up to the arrests of Upthegrove, Ronald Hesseling II, and Nicoya Darby.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
nbc24.com
Ohio Turnpike hosts customer appreciation event at Indian Meadow Service Plaza August 5th
Travelers and neighbors from the surrounding community are invited to attend the Ohio Turnpike’s customer appreciation event at Indian Meadow Service Plaza in West Unity (westbound at milepost 20.8 in Williams County) on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff from the Ohio Turnpike and Ohio...
Pastors plans task force to end gun violence
LIMA — A task force of educators, clergy and concerned citizens against gun violence is coming together amid an increase of alleged gang activity and a spate of shootings in Lima, the most recent of which injured a 10-year-old girl and 21-year-old man outside a home on Cole Street one week ago.
Former Children Services director headed to trial
LIMA — Cynthia Scanland, the former executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, made a rare appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Scanland did not actually enter the courtroom, however, as her attorney, David Thomas,...
First Van Wert roundabout set to open
VAN WERT COUNTY – The first roundabout located in Van Wert County is scheduled to open Friday. The intersection closed on June 1, 2022. Just a little bit of work remains – seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement marking. Rob White, District One Capital Programs administrator for the Ohio...
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
