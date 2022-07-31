Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.

Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas

On Sunday, severe weather continues to be an issue. The most current updates about power outages, road closures, and other relevant information can be found in this article.

National Weather Service Las Vegas

Updates from the National Weather Service of Las Vegas can be seen below. This article will continue to share information from them as it becomes available.

4:02 p.m. - Flash flood warning was issued for Central Mohave, Southeastern Inyo, San Bernardino, and Southwestern Clark Counties until 5 p.m.

5:12 p.m. - Flash flood warning issued Southwestern Mohave and Southeastern Clark Counties until 7:45 p.m.

Power outages

Updates regarding power outages from NV Energy can be seen below.

12:25 p.m. - Clark County has 7 power outages impacting 8 people.

12:52 p.m. - Clark County has 3 power outages impacting 4 people.

1:23 p.m. - Clark County has 6 outages impacting 7 people.

1:54 p.m. - Clark County has 5 outages impacting 6 people.

4: 21 p.m - Clark County has 4 outages impacting 5 people.

Flight Delays/Cancellations

Flight Traffic

According to fly.faa.gov , due to thunderstorms, traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 1 hour and 16 minutes and 1 hour and 30 minutes in length and increasing as of 12:51 p.m.

and in length and decreasing as of 3:57 p.m. According to fly.faa.gov , due to thunderstorms, traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 15 minutes and 29 minutes in length and decreasing as of 4:20 p.m.

Cancellations

3:18 p.m. - 57 arriving flights have been canceled and 40 departing flights have been canceled.

- 58 arriving flights have been canceled and 39 departing flights have been canceled. 4:20 p.m. - 50 arriving flights have been canceled and 33 departing flights have been canceled.

Closures