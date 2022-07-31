ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.

On Sunday, severe weather continues to be an issue. The most current updates about power outages, road closures, and other relevant information can be found in this article.

National Weather Service Las Vegas

Updates from the National Weather Service of Las Vegas can be seen below. This article will continue to share information from them as it becomes available.

4:02 p.m. - Flash flood warning was issued for Central Mohave, Southeastern Inyo, San Bernardino, and Southwestern Clark Counties until 5 p.m.
5:12 p.m. - Flash flood warning issued Southwestern Mohave and Southeastern Clark Counties until 7:45 p.m.

Power outages

Updates regarding power outages from NV Energy can be seen below.

12:25 p.m. - Clark County has 7 power outages impacting 8 people.
12:52 p.m. - Clark County has 3 power outages impacting 4 people.
1:23 p.m. - Clark County has 6 outages impacting 7 people.
1:54 p.m. - Clark County has 5 outages impacting 6 people.
4: 21 p.m - Clark County has 4 outages impacting 5 people.

Flight Delays/Cancellations

Flight Traffic

  • According to fly.faa.gov , due to thunderstorms, traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 1 hour and 16 minutes and 1 hour and 30 minutes in length and increasing as of 12:51 p.m.
  • According to fly.faa.gov , due to thunderstorms, traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 1 hour and 1 hour and 14 minutes in length and decreasing as of 3:10 p.m.
  • According to fly.faa.gov , due to thunderstorms, traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 45 minutes and 59 minutes in length and decreasing as of 3:57 p.m.
  • According to fly.faa.gov , due to thunderstorms, traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 15 minutes and 29 minutes in length and decreasing as of 4:20 p.m.

Cancellations

  • 3:18 p.m. - 57 arriving flights have been canceled and 40 departing flights have been canceled.
  • 3:56 p.m. - 58 arriving flights have been canceled and 39 departing flights have been canceled.
  • 4:20 p.m. - 50 arriving flights have been canceled and 33 departing flights have been canceled.

Closures

Comments / 11

John Delibos
2d ago

Yes, it's wonderful. I could live with monsoons until October!

Reply
13
D D
2d ago

"...normally dry creek beds..." uh, you know Vegas has monsoon season every year and has for probably a few million years?

Reply(1)
3
LHHH
2d ago

Thank you God, please continue to send the amazing range upon the desert!

Reply(1)
6
 

