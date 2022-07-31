ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Alice Tai wins gold in women's 100m backstroke S8

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success

The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Tai
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda

For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
WORLD
The Independent

Sarah Hunter wants England rugby to build on the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory

Sarah Hunter believes that England’s World Cup rugby campaign is perfectly timed to try and “carry on momentum” generated by the Lionesses’ stunning Euro 2022 success.The baton for British women’s sport will soon be passed to England captain Hunter and company as the Red Roses target a World Cup triumph in New Zealand.Currently ranked the number one team in the women’s game – and by a distance – they have also won the last four Six Nations titles and crushed perceived main World Cup rivals New Zealand 43-12 and 56-15 on successive weekends last autumn.Hunter, who starred when England won...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Wales#Commonwealth Games 2022
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Australia will face England or New Zealand in last four

Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard. World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: 'We've never seen such a big event at Cannock Chase'

The magnificent surroundings of Cannock Chase welcomed the Commonwealth Games to Staffordshire on Wednesday as some of the world's top mountain bikers tackled a spectacular and challenging course. Thousands of spectators and amateur mountain bikers created a carnival atmosphere on another sunny Games day just over 20 miles north of...
WORLD
The Independent

Heather Knight to miss the rest of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the rest of the Commonwealth Games and will also miss The Hundred this season because of a lingering hip problem.Knight suffered the injury during the Twenty20 opener in England’s multi-format series against South Africa a couple of weeks ago and had an injection before the Games to try to soothe the troubled area.However, an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson has confirmed the issue has “failed to settle down as expected” and Knight is now facing an extended period on the sidelines.It was initially thought England would be able to send...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England win hailed as ‘massive moment’ as fans descend on central London

Thousands of fans are celebrating England’s historic Euros triumph as the team are credited with inspiring the nation.The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966 and setting a television viewing record.Fans in Trafalgar Square hailed the victory as a “massive” moment for women’s football, while the FA’s director of women’s football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said England’s win will make a “phenomenal difference”.Crowds of supporters descended on central London on Monday to join the team at an event hosted by...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Richard Madeley Angers Viewers With 'Inappropriate' Question To England's Euro 2022 Hero Alessia Russo

Richard Madeley has angered Good Morning Britain viewers with a "patronising" and "inappropriate" question to England international Alessia Russo. Watch the video below:. Manchester United striker Russo appeared on the programme on Wednesday morning to discuss England's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Asking Russo about her emotions since winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey is DROPPED from BT Sport's Premier League coverage and replaced by Lynsey Hipgrave... but the presenter insists he CHOSE to do less games as he's 'too busy'

Jake Humphrey has been dropped as the host of BT Sport's Premier League coverage in a shake-up by the broadcaster. The 43-year-old presenter has recently fronted BT's Saturday lunchtime games with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole alongside him as pundits. However, Humphrey, who once presented...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy