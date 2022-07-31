Commonwealth Games 2022: Alice Tai wins gold in women's 100m backstroke S8

www.bbc.co.uk
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
UEFA・
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
BBC
One-Day Cup: Ollie Robinson hits double century in Kent win, plus opening day round-up
Ollie Robinson hit an unbeaten 206 off 131 balls as Kent chased down a target of 352 against Worcestershire on the opening day of the 2022 One-Day Cup. It was the competition's highest score and the first double century in an English 50-over game since 2008. Five other centuries were...
SkySports
Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success
The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda
For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
Sarah Hunter wants England rugby to build on the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory
Sarah Hunter believes that England’s World Cup rugby campaign is perfectly timed to try and “carry on momentum” generated by the Lionesses’ stunning Euro 2022 success.The baton for British women’s sport will soon be passed to England captain Hunter and company as the Red Roses target a World Cup triumph in New Zealand.Currently ranked the number one team in the women’s game – and by a distance – they have also won the last four Six Nations titles and crushed perceived main World Cup rivals New Zealand 43-12 and 56-15 on successive weekends last autumn.Hunter, who starred when England won...
BBC
One-Day Cup 2022: All you need to know about county cricket's alternative to The Hundred
It is Royal London One-Day Cup time again from Tuesday as Glamorgan start the defence of their trophy. The timing of the competition, up against The Hundred, has left some squads a bit depleted. Yet, while it might play second fiddle for the next month in the publicity stakes, it...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scottish trio Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini all guaranteed to win at least bronze in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland are guaranteed at least three bronze medals in the boxing after Reese Lynch,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland's wheelchair basketball women miss out on bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. It started with a lost wheelchair and ended in a missed opportunity for Scotland's...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Australia will face England or New Zealand in last four
Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard. World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: 'We've never seen such a big event at Cannock Chase'
The magnificent surroundings of Cannock Chase welcomed the Commonwealth Games to Staffordshire on Wednesday as some of the world's top mountain bikers tackled a spectacular and challenging course. Thousands of spectators and amateur mountain bikers created a carnival atmosphere on another sunny Games day just over 20 miles north of...
Heather Knight to miss the rest of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred
England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the rest of the Commonwealth Games and will also miss The Hundred this season because of a lingering hip problem.Knight suffered the injury during the Twenty20 opener in England’s multi-format series against South Africa a couple of weeks ago and had an injection before the Games to try to soothe the troubled area.However, an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson has confirmed the issue has “failed to settle down as expected” and Knight is now facing an extended period on the sidelines.It was initially thought England would be able to send...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ferdinand Omanyala embraces rival Akani Simbine 'like a brother'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala credits rival Akani Simbine for inspiring him to beat...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Kevin Wallace & Garry Brown win Para pairs bowls gold for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland have won their third gold of Birmingham 2022 after Kevin Wallace and Garry...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Finlay Allan, Malin Wilson & Shannon Archer all claim medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Sometimes a silver is not enough. Certainly not for a distraught Finlay Allan, who...
England win hailed as ‘massive moment’ as fans descend on central London
Thousands of fans are celebrating England’s historic Euros triumph as the team are credited with inspiring the nation.The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966 and setting a television viewing record.Fans in Trafalgar Square hailed the victory as a “massive” moment for women’s football, while the FA’s director of women’s football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said England’s win will make a “phenomenal difference”.Crowds of supporters descended on central London on Monday to join the team at an event hosted by...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Africa's 'time to shine' in field events, says Chioma Onyekwere
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Chioma Onyekwere believes African athletes will make their presence felt in field events after...
Richard Madeley Angers Viewers With 'Inappropriate' Question To England's Euro 2022 Hero Alessia Russo
Richard Madeley has angered Good Morning Britain viewers with a "patronising" and "inappropriate" question to England international Alessia Russo. Watch the video below:. Manchester United striker Russo appeared on the programme on Wednesday morning to discuss England's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Asking Russo about her emotions since winning...
BBC
Alex Albon: Williams retain British-born Thai driver on 'multi-year' deal
Williams have retained Alex Albon as their driver in Formula 1 for what they say is next season "and beyond". The team announced on Tuesday that they had signed a "multi-year agreement" with the British-born Thai driver. Albon said: "The team are pushing hard to progress, and I am really...
Jake Humphrey is DROPPED from BT Sport's Premier League coverage and replaced by Lynsey Hipgrave... but the presenter insists he CHOSE to do less games as he's 'too busy'
Jake Humphrey has been dropped as the host of BT Sport's Premier League coverage in a shake-up by the broadcaster. The 43-year-old presenter has recently fronted BT's Saturday lunchtime games with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole alongside him as pundits. However, Humphrey, who once presented...
