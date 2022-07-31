Children’s vaccines to be offered at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

www.wwnytv.com
Lowville Food Pantry Receives Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Lowville Food Pantry, Inc. a Community Health Award of $1,000. As an all-inclusive food pantry, they provide open hours Monday through Friday, as well as emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition to food, the pantry also provides personal care items, diapers, baby food & formula, household items, clothing and other goods.
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
North Country facing foster parent shortage
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is currently facing a shortage of foster parents and families. This is an issue being tackled by the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, a therapeutic foster care organization that services Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. According to CHJC Director...
Popular fundraisers for Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two biggest fundraisers for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence are coming up in a little over a month. Foundation director Michelle Carpenter talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. Sunset at the Park...
CCE offers nutrition help & clothing swap
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has help for those worried about food preparation as the start of school approaches. SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken said CCE has many resources to help people – particularly those participating in SNAP. Watch the video for his interview...
Lewis County schools make deals for resource officers
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A deal has been struck between Lewis County and some of the county’s school districts for school resource officers. This week, the county Board of Legislators unanimously approved agreements which let Harrisville and South Lewis keep their resource officers, and let Copenhagen Central hire one.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Maggie’s On The River’ is one of the most popular bars and restaurants in Watertown, and now being sold for a million dollars. But that wasn’t always the case. The same property was once purchased for a single dollar. “Whether it’d...
Stone Mills Craft Fair starts Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stone Mills Craft Fair is this weekend. Deb Stafford Galloway from the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum says the three-day event will feature many local craft and other vendors. You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above. The craft...
Open house planned at Lewis County Education Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house later this week at the Lewis County Education Center. Michele Ledoux of Lewis County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension says it’s a chance for members of the community to become familiar with the facility. Watch the video for her interview...
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
North Country Neurology ordered to pay $850K for ‘improper,’ ‘reckless’ billing
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country Neurology, P.C., located in Watertown has admitted to improperly billing the federal government. U.S. States Attorney Carla B. Freedman confirmed on August 3 that North Country Neurology agreed to pay $850,000 for was it admitted was “improper” and “reckless” billing to the federal government.
Cape Vincent residents voice opinions on French Fest
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered in Cape Vincent to give feedback on this year’s French Festival. The Chamber of Commerce hosted a town hall at the recreation park hall Monday night to gauge people’s experience and talk about ways to improve the festival.
A motion to dismantle the Farm Laborers Wage Board
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a call from state lawmakers to do away with the Farm Laborers Wage Board, among them is Assemblyman Mark Walczyk. The board has been criticized as it moves toward recommending farm workers in New York get paid overtime after 40 hours in a week.
North country’s final fair gets underway
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the rides won’t be swinging and rolling until Wednesday, the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair officially got underway Tuesday. The morning was busy in the animal barn as young people from across the county competed in the fair’s goat show. Goat...
In Clayton, new life for an old bridge
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, a historic bridge unused for more than half a century is getting some new traffic, and nature lovers are rejoicing. Built in the late 1800s, the trestle bridge on what is now the Sissy Rivergate trail used to support trains carrying precious cargo, But for the past 50 years it has sat untouched.
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
It’s time for Brew at the Zoo
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brew at the Zoo is this weekend. Zoo New York special events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above. The event will be at the zoo from...
Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown is in the middle of downtown renovations with plans like the Downtown Streetscape project and the YMCA’s Community and Aquatics Center on Arsenal Street. Restore NY, a state grant program provides funding for just this, projects which will revitalize commercial...
Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home. Joseph was born in Watertown October 10, 1934, son of W. Montegomery and Irene M. Lynch Coughlin. He was a graduate of Mt. Assumption Institute, Plattsburgh and attended Clarkson College.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
