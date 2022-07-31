ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro 2022: Watch the moment England became Euro 2022 champions

BBC
 3 days ago
www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win

Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory. Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England. Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Euro 2022: Kent girls 'inspired' by Lionesses success

After England's historic win against Germany in Euro 2022 on Sunday, the impact of the team's success has been felt across the South East. England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night. Coaches and players at a football summer camp in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said...
SOCCER
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Australia will face England or New Zealand in last four

Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard. World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s Euro 2022 squad call for ‘real change’ in letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

England’s triumphant Euro 2022 winning squad have called for “real change” to follow their historic success at Wembley and have demanded for increased investment in women’s football in an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the candidates in the Conservative leadership contest.In a letter signed by all 23 players, captain Leah Williamson and her team asked the next prime minister of the United Kingdom “to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools” after the Lionesses became the first England team in 56 years to win a major tournament.Over 17 million people watched England’s...
SOCCER
Sports
The Independent

Empowered England can ‘strive to new levels’ after Euro glory, Anita Asante predicts

Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant...
SPORTS
BBC

DP World Tour: Celtic Manor set for Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale

DP World Tour golf returns to Wales on Thursday as the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale begins at Celtic Manor. Wales' Jamie Donaldson is among a host of former Ryder Cup players in the field along with Edoardo Molinari, a vice-captain in Italy next year. Oliver Farr is another...
GOLF
The Independent

England’s Euro 2022 win can ‘put women’s football on the map’, Beth Mead hopes

Beth Mead wants to help the women’s game continue to rise after the England forward finished Euro 2022 with a winner’s medal, the Golden Boot and the player of the tournament award.The Lionesses got their hands on the first piece of major silverware in their history on Sunday as they were crowned European champions following a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.Mead also took the two individual accolades having scored six goals and provided five assists across the tournament.Asked what she would do with the profile she now has, the 27-year-old said:...
WORLD
BBC

'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash

Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Women's football will never be the same again

England have been singing the lament about football coming home for an age - but after the barren years of misery, it finally came through the door into the welcoming arms of an exultant Wembley as the Lionesses were crowned European champions. The bare statistics state they beat old rivals...
UEFA
BBC

Booking.com scam: Tourists descend on north London private home

A woman in north London says she feels victimised after dozens of tourists turned up at her home when her private address was placed on the Booking.com accommodation website. Travellers from Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Los Angeles turned up at the home of Gillian, whose full name is not being given, throughout July.
PUBLIC SAFETY

