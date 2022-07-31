ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 survivors of deadly downtown Seattle shooting still have a bullet lodged in their legs

SEATTLE - Two survivors of the January 2020 downtown Seattle deadly shooting gave testimony on Monday at King County Superior Court, detailing the terrifying ordeal. The victims were caught in the crossfire of a gang rivalry that ended in the death of one woman and injuring seven others. Marquise Tolbert is one of the suspected shooters on trial, charged with murder in the first degree and six counts of assault.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Captain of crashed ferry resigns

The captain of the ferry Cathlamet, which recently crashed into pilings at the Fauntleroy dock in Seattle, has resigned. State ferry officials say that the captain, along with the ferry crew, tested negative for drugs or alcohol. The Seattle Times reports that the boat was moving much faster than it should have been at the time of the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater

A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
TUMWATER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnuson Park#Police#Violent Crime#Sand Point#The Children S Hospital#Android#Homicide Assault
q13fox.com

Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to parade massacre charges

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - The suspected gunman behind the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all 117 felony charges in the deadly attack. Robert Crimo III, 21, appeared at the Lake County Courthouse Wednesday where his attorney entered the plea nearly a month after the mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded at least 48 others in Highland Park.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington

SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack

A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store

AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy