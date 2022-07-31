ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

BREAKING: Julio Rodriguez Placed On The IL

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais says that Julio Rodriguez is going on the IL. He got injured in Saturday's game between the Mariners and Houston Astros.

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais says that Julio Rodriguez is going on the IL (via the video shared by ESPN's Marly Rivera).

"We've got a couple guys that are going to the IL," Servais said. "One will be Julio Rodriguez, will go to the IL. Got hit by the pitch last night. X-rays were negative, but he's really sore. I think everybody agrees he's probably not gonna have a bat in his hand in maybe five days at the earliest, just letting that calm down. I think everybody knows; your wrist, your hands, how sensitive that area is when you've got a bat in it. Let's do it right, let's make sure he's fully healthy when he comes back."

Rodriguez got hit by a pitch that was 97 MPH on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old rookie was an All-Star this season, and he is hitting .271 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI's and 21 stolen bases.

He is already one of the best players in all of the American League.

The Mariners are also in the middle of one of their better seasons as they are 55-47 in the 102 games that they have played in so far this season.

Currently, they are in second place in the AL West Division.

The Astros are 66-36 in the 102 games that they have played, so they have an 11.0 games lead over the Mariners.

However, the Mariners are currently in the second of three Wild Card spots, so they are on track to make the postseason.

