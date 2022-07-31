Drunk Driver Plows Into Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – While on patrol, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was struck by an impaired driver on North Dale Mabry Highway.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just after 6 a.m. a District I patrol deputy was en route to a Directed Patrol Activity in his marked 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road.

Source: HCSO

When the traffic light for eastbound traffic turned green, the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward. At this time, Carlos Gutierrez Aquino failed to stop at the red light for northbound traffic and struck the passenger side of the Tahoe causing the vehicle to spin counter-clockwise and then strike the front of the Honda Civic.

The occupants in the Honda Civic suffered no injuries. Our deputy was transported to a local hospital with an upper-body injury.

Carlos Gutierrez Aquino displayed signs of impairment to on-scene deputies and was subsequently arrested for DUI; he also provided two breath samples resulting in a BrAC of .172/.159.

“I am so thankful that our deputy was not more seriously injured and that no one involved in this crash lost their life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Driving under the influence is a life-threatening, selfish, and completely unnecessary crime. The impact of an impaired driver does not discriminate and can affect anyone at any point. Please, plan ahead, there are so many safe options to get home after a night of drinking.”

Gutierrez-Aquino was charged with DUI Involving Property Damage/Injuries and No Valid Driver’s License.

