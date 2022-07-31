ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Alfa Romeo’s Flagship Sports Car Coming in 2025, But Will it be Electric?

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EepVV_0gzj3Inh00

Alfa Romeo is apparently getting ready to launch a new flagship sports car, something to define the brand as it moves into the future. While the production car won’t arrive until 2025 at the earliest, according to Autocar , Alfa is said to be revealing concept version of the upcoming sports car by the end of 2023. Strangely, though it doesn’t seem as if Alfa knows exactly what sort of powertrain it’s going to have just yet.

( The Drive reached out to Alfa Romeo but a spokesperson declined to comment )

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said that the initial plan was to launch a new all-electric sports car by the end of the decade. However, it might actually come sooner than that, and with an internal combustion engine (ICE) instead, as per Autocar’s report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVUbR_0gzj3Inh00

“For the moment, I have two scenarios: full ICE or full EV,” Imparato said. He claimed that, either way, it’s going to be “very exciting, very selective and very expensive.” That sounds a little bit like this upcoming sports car will be sold in limited numbers and act as a halo car for the brand.

Whatever becomes of this new Alfa sports car, though, we’re expected to get a taste of it next year. Alfa Romeo seemingly wants to put out a concept car, or potentially even just a teaser sketch, of the sports car in 2023. Imparato stressed that this unnamed car will match the sportiness that defines the brand.

Imparato was also asked if this upcoming sports car would be reminiscent of the gorgeous and iconic Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale. “I can say yes, but I can’t say anything else.” he said. That could potentially mean it will be mid-engine, just like the T33. Unless it’s electric, of course.

The last flagship mid-engine Alfa sports car was the 4C, which had a carbon fiber chassis and a four-cylinder engine. So it will be interesting to see if Alfa gives this new car a carbon tub as well and what sort of powertrain it ends up using.

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report

There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures

The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Every Model in Alfa Romeo’s Lineup (All 5) Shamelessly Ranked

Alfa Romeo Automobilia S.p.A is one the most prestigious Italian auto marque that dates back to 1910 and over this 112-year journey, they have been responsible for some of the most prolific race cars in motoring history and have been instrumental in the inception of modern-day motor racing. Alfa Romeo currently belongs to the Stellantis group which also includes other heritage Italian brands like Ferrari and Maserati. The current lineup of Alfa Romeo cars is pretty awesome in its own way, but having just five cars won’t cut it in today’s competitive market. Anywho, here are the five models in Alfa Romeo’s portfolio for 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Sports Car#Vehicles
Top Speed

The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren

Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
CARS
TheStreet

GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Lamborghini’s V-12 Era Is Coming to an End. These Two Cars Defined It.

Click here to read the full article. As Lamborghini’s longstanding era of pure V-12 power comes to a close, the carmaker says it will cling to the supernumerary powerplant configuration while adding hybrid technology to the mix. That’s a win for enthusiasts who are attached to cylinder count (and can appreciate the boosted torque of added electricity), but a mixed bag for those with a soft spot for the way things were. To understand where we are at this crossroads of electrification, let’s take a look back at two of Lamborghini’s dramatically different V-12 models. The Countach: A Poster Car Is...
CARS
CNBC

Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans

Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots and video: Electric GT coming with over 1,200 hp

Maserati is developing a redesigned GranTurismo for launch in 2023 and the new car has just been spotted testing at the Nürburgring in electric guise. Maserati is committed to offering an electric option on all of its cars by 2025, with the redesigned GranTurismo to be the first recipient. And by 2030, the automaker plans to only sell electric vehicles.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy