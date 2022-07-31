ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Where Is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline Built?

If you are shopping for an American-made truck, you may want to consider the 2022 Honda Ridgeline. That’s right, despite Honda being a Japanese auto manufacturer, the new Ridgeline is built right here in the States. And to some buyers, that means something. That said, the Honda Ridgeline has never really been the most popular mid-size pickup. Because of that, this truck might get overlooked by some shoppers.
LINCOLN, AL
MotorBiscuit

Edmunds’ List of the Best 2022 Pickup Trucks Is Confusing, But Not Wrong

Ranking vehicles is always an interesting way to see how a tester or group of testers thinks and values certain aspects of cars and trucks differently. What’s so interesting about the way that Edmunds ranked pickup trucks is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline are both quite popular choices for ranking first in their sub-categories. However, ranking the 2022 Ford F-150 first among the full-size pickups is kind of strange, but I don’t think it’s a bad choice.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe

We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#Honda Ridgelines#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Gas guzzler! Shameless Mercedes driver is caught SWAPPING nozzles at California pump so unsuspecting driver parked opposite ends up paying for HIS fuel

A man driving a Mercedes was caught shamelessly swapping nozzles at a California gas station with another unsuspected driver parked on the opposite side who ended up paying for his fuel. Surveillance footage from an AMPM gas station in Roseville, captured the moment on Sunday evening. 'Please remember that at...
ROSEVILLE, CA
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy