www.motorbiscuit.com
Related
Where Is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline Built?
If you are shopping for an American-made truck, you may want to consider the 2022 Honda Ridgeline. That’s right, despite Honda being a Japanese auto manufacturer, the new Ridgeline is built right here in the States. And to some buyers, that means something. That said, the Honda Ridgeline has never really been the most popular mid-size pickup. Because of that, this truck might get overlooked by some shoppers.
Edmunds’ List of the Best 2022 Pickup Trucks Is Confusing, But Not Wrong
Ranking vehicles is always an interesting way to see how a tester or group of testers thinks and values certain aspects of cars and trucks differently. What’s so interesting about the way that Edmunds ranked pickup trucks is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline are both quite popular choices for ranking first in their sub-categories. However, ranking the 2022 Ford F-150 first among the full-size pickups is kind of strange, but I don’t think it’s a bad choice.
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
3 Reasons to Avoid the 2022 Honda Ridgeline
The 2022 Honda Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. These three reasons are why you should avoid it. The post 3 Reasons to Avoid the 2022 Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Standout 2022 Honda Ridgeline Features
Find out why these are the best and most unique features the 2022 Honda Ridgeline has to offer. The post 3 Standout 2022 Honda Ridgeline Features appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
FBI raids West Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels, former employees say they're 'not surprised'
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – A west Michigan auto supplier is the target of a federal investigation. While many details remain unclear, FBI agents raided Dicastal North America in Greenville, north of Grand Rapids, on Monday. Though a spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed a search warrant was executed on Monday,...
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American
The prices of cars are at an all-time high, so it’s challenging to find an affordable full-size pickup truck. However, this American full-size truck is reasonably priced, for it’s the only one that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas guzzler! Shameless Mercedes driver is caught SWAPPING nozzles at California pump so unsuspecting driver parked opposite ends up paying for HIS fuel
A man driving a Mercedes was caught shamelessly swapping nozzles at a California gas station with another unsuspected driver parked on the opposite side who ended up paying for his fuel. Surveillance footage from an AMPM gas station in Roseville, captured the moment on Sunday evening. 'Please remember that at...
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?
Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years
Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch Oblivious SUV Driver Hit And Literally Drive Over C4 Corvette
What could go wrong with a slow drive on a sunny day within a calm neighborhood? Apparently, you could be one of these drivers who went on a low-speed collision course in California. According to a post on the aptly named Reddit thread Idiots In Cars, the accident happened in...
MotorBiscuit
128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0