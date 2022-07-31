New project aims to educate and donate

Norm Joseph couldn’t help but feel good after picking blueberries with friends at Blueberry Ridge Orchard last fall.

Sure, it’s an enjoyable activity that supports produce farms in the area. But it left him wondering what he could do to make it even better. Through a collaboration with charities and local farmers, Joseph created a way to serve the community in a positive way that tastes good, does good, and feels good.

The result of Joseph’s musings is Picking Promises, a program that allows families in the community to visit local farms and pick produce to be donated to charities in the Eau Claire area.

“I’ve always wanted to do a charity, especially for kids, and teach them how important it is to (learn) about farmers and the challenges they have,” Joseph said. “I wanted to also teach them how important it is to give to the less fortunate.”

Joseph decided to start by reaching out to local farmers asking if groups of families could come out to pick produce. So far, Joseph has collaborated with Little Berry Farm and Connell’s Family Orchard. Each farm has provided about 20 pounds of berries to food pantries.

“The benefits are endless,” Joseph said.

The program allows kids to learn about the life of a farmer, where their produce comes from and what the process looks like before it hits grocery store shelves. The outings also provide kids with education on the importance of giving back to the community and the less fortunate.

“It seems like these are things that young kids never realize,” Joseph said. “They don’t know what it’s like to not have food on the table, so it gives them a whole new perspective of the world.”

He hopes that the hands-on experience will provide kids with the spark to want to make a difference and help their community as they get older.

He said the first couple of outings were a great experience. Kids were so excited to see where berries came from and got to learn how difficult it can be to grow and pick your own produce.

Some of the kids were participating in contests to see who could pick the biggest berries or the ripest berries and enjoyed snacking on some of their pickings.

“What better family time, to get out with your kids and have an experience like this,” Joseph said.

As part of the program, families are invited to drop off the freshly picked produce at local charities, such as Feed My People and Community Table.

Feed My People outreach specialist, Jeremy Gilbert, says agency partners can order fresh produce for the area and provide it to those visiting their pantries.

Gilbert said Feed My People is powered by members of the community who volunteer their time and effort and to have someone lead an operation like this is very special. A major goal for Feed My People in 2022 was to focus on providing healthy food to those in need.

“Having good quality healthy food is such a staple of somebody’s diet and unfortunately we see a lot of people who don’t have access to that,” Gilbert said. “When we’re able to provide these options for people it just brings so much joy to their lives. What he is doing is really big, we can’t overstate that enough.”

Although Picking Promises is a relatively new program, there are hopes that it will spread to other communities and organizations, including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

“Not just Eau Claire, not just Wisconsin, but (getting) the whole country involved,” Joseph said. “The more people we can motivate to get out there and experience this, the more people we can feed.”

An Eau Claire County 4-H club had the opportunity to to participate in an outing at Little Berry Farm in Eau Claire. The group picked seven pounds of blueberries and 13 pounds of strawberries to donate in their outing.

Joseph met Rachel Hart-Brinson, the 4-H Program educator through his daughters, both of whom participate in Eau Claire’s 4-H program. Hart-Brinson was able to organize the outing to Little Berry and has been helping promote the program to 4-H families on social media.

Hart-Brinson said 4-H was on board with the opportunity to learn more about agriculture and participate in community service. Participating in berry picking, something she enjoys, and helping local farmers and charities was a great combination for her.

“It’s a simple model. Get people together, they get to eat some of the product while they’re out there, they can buy some and then pick an additional product to donate,” Joseph said. “Hopefully it will take off and do the same thing all over the country.”