How Sauerkraut Was Actually Brought To America

Coffee beer is a combination of America's two favorite drinks, and anyone familiar with it will know that the beer part of the concoction is genuine. Can we say the same for coffee? Coffee and beer are the two most drank beverages in America after water and carbonated soft drinks, per Statista. Since being introduced to America in the 19th century, these beverages have enjoyed maximum popularity, per the Economic History Association and Public Broadcasting Service. Bearing the latter in mind, it seems logical that someone, somewhere along the timeline of human endeavor, would try to combine the two. While we may enjoy the taste of both, most people drink coffee and beer for the sensation, per a 2019 report in the Human Molecular Genetics.

DRINKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO