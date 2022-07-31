Bill Russell’s Legacy: Example For Bill Belichick’s Patriots

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

FOXBORO — Almost 20 years ago Sunday, the 2002 New England Patriots received a lesson in winning with courage at the highest level.

Under the direction of coach Bill Belichick, the team, still basking in the glow of their victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, boarded buses headed for Providence, Rhode Island’s Feinstein IMAX Theater. Upon their arrival, the team viewed a 45-minute documentary, chronicling the life and legacy of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

Russell, long considered to have been one of the greatest athletes in Boston sports history, had the type of career success rarely enjoyed in professional sports. He won 11 titles as a player and two championships as the first Black head coach in North American pro sports. Russell is one of the few hardwood greats to have been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as both a player and as a coach.

While the players were undoubtedly impressed by Russell’s career accomplishments, they were about to be further captivated when Russell walked into the theater to speak with the team. It would be an experience, which would remain with them for the remainder of their lives.

As the world learned of Russell’s passing on Sunday at the age of 88, people from all walks of life took to social media to pay tribute to one of the most impactful public figures of this, or any, generation.

However, for the 2002 iteration of the Patriots, hearing Russell’s words will forever connect them to his legacy; which extends far beyond the basketball court.

Several of the Patriots in attendance recall the immediate attention and respect Russell commanded simply by walking into the theater.

"I was surprised when he walked in," former Patriots linebacker Roman Phifer recalled to patriots.com in 2002 . "That was cool. He definitely got me fired up with how he spoke about winning and the attitude and approach he took to winning and I think a lot of guys felt the same way."

Having won a total of 13 titles during his career in professional basketball, Russell knew the difficulties which came with attempting to repeat as champions. The 2002 Patriots were attempting to accomplish that very feat heading into their upcoming season. Russsell shared his unique insight, which spoke directly to Phifer, as well as his teammates.

"He stressed that we have to understand that we are the champs going in,” Phifer said. “But, it's going to be tougher the second time. But he said that we could be our own worst enemy. If we stay together as a team rather than become individuals, then we have a great chance. He said the toughest parts of repeating come from within and not outside elements."

"Even before we knew he was there, the documentary about him was excellent," then-rookie tight end Daniel Graham said, echoing Phifer’s statement. "When he walked out, it was even more exciting. He talked about repeating as champions and how much harder it is the second time."

Still, Russell shared more than just athletic advice and insight with the team on that day. Russell also spoke about the responsibilities he shouldered throughout his life when it came to his crusade for equality and civil rights. Russell was among the most active of his peers in the push for societal change. In fact, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for his accomplishments on the court, as well as in the civil rights movement.

“It was great to see his confidence and how he overcame obstacles,” defensive end Anthony Pleasant said. “He dealt with racism and people trying to pull him down, but he overcame it."

Still, Russell’s message of perseverance and teamwork resonated deep within the room, and has stayed with members of that Patriots team which heard his words nearly two decades ago.

"He stressed team play," former wide receiver, and current wide receivers coach Troy Brown said. "Nobody's bigger than the team. He said that since repeating is twice as hard, you have to work twice as hard and there is a price to pay for everything."

"Leave it to Bill to bring in a guy like that," former defensive end Bobby Hamilton said. "13 years, 11 championships, two as a player-coach. What a great example. He speaks from experience so you listen and try to approach it the way he did. It definitely motivates you."

Ultimately, Russell’s legacy, both professional and societal, was solidified long before his passing. While some may argue whether Russell or former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady deserves the top spot on the Mount Rushmore of Boston sports, his determination to pursue excellence and righteousness will never be duplicated .

For one afternoon in 2002, Belichick's mission was accomplished. Russell provided the Patriots with extra motivation for winning, along with indelible memories. However, in the grand scheme of things, his meeting with the team will serve as merely one of the countless ways in which he led by example.

As such, Bill Russell will rightfully remain immortal.