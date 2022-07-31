Boil water advisory for Rose Hill rescinded

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — The boil water advisory for the City of Rose Hill has been rescinded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

It was issued by the KDHE because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

The KDHE states public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown.

Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

According to the KDHE, laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Rose Hill indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks that you please contact the water system, or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information website.

