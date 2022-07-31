Georgia Legend Hines Ward Becomes XFL Head Coach

Former Georgia Bulldog and Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward announces that he will be taking the head coaching position for the San Antonio XFL team.

Former Georgia Bulldog, Hines Ward, announced on Twitter that he will be the head coach of an XFL team located in San Antonio, Texas. In his tweet, Ward said in a tweet.

"It’s about time, San Antonio. I’m proud to announce that I’m the head coach of your first XFL team. It’s an honor to represent this city and we’re going to play with an edge and resilience you’d expect from the home of the Alamo."

Over the past three years, Ward has spent time as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets and most recently a stint with the Florida Atlantic football program as the wide receivers coach.

The XFL is a relatively new professional football league that focuses on the fan experience by providing more inside access and action than what the NFL offers. The league currently consists of eight teams and will start their season in February of 2023.

While Ward may be new to the coaching side of football, he is by no means a stranger to the game. Ward played four seasons (1994-1997) with the Georgia Bulldogs and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 1998 draft where he would spend all 14 years of his successful professional career.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is considered as both an all-time great by Georgia fans and Steelers fans.

In his head coaching bio on the XFL's official website , Ward says,

"Our XFL team is going to be winners. You’re going to feel the energy. You’re going to see me jumping around on the sideline like I’m still playing. My passion is here with San Antonio and I want all our fans out there to show all the love and support and make that Alamo Dome ROCKING."

