ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out

By Breana Ross
Wbaltv.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Arrest of juvenile in brazen carjacking latest in growing problem

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 shot at southwest Baltimore industrial park, shooter flees

Police were called Friday afternoon to a shooting in southwest Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 3:54 p.m. to the 1200 block of Bernard Drive for a shooting. WBAL-TV 11 News observed officers with shields and guns drawn. Police said officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile arrested in connection to violent carjacking that injured Baltimore delivery driver

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her. At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street. "He mowed her down...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer who stood trial for death of Freddie Gray promoted to captain

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department on Friday announced that it had promoted several officers, including one who was thrust into the spotlight in 2015 after a man died while in police custody.Police confirmed that Alicia White, one of six officers who stood trial after 25-year-old Freddie Gray died from a fatal spinal cord injury in April 2015, had been tapped for promotion by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. She was the only female officer charged in the death of Gray alongside officers Garret Miller, Edward Nero, Brian Rice, Caesar Goodson, and William Porter.The charges against the six officers were dropped in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Suspicious Death In Baltimore After Man Dies In Custody Of First Responders

An investigation into a questionable death of a man who was suffering an alleged overdose while police handcuffed him has begun, authorities say. Police responded to a call in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:17 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 where they found an unidentified man being restrained by a bystander in the roadway, according to the office of the Maryland Attorney General.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police pursue hate crime charges after man caught on camera scribbling racist graffiti on church

GAMBRILLS, Md. — For the second time in less than a month, racist graffiti was scribbled on the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. Anne Arundel County police said officers are investigating the graffiti as a hate crime. Church officials discovered the vandalism around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in an area where food is widely distributed to people in need and often where the emotional and spiritual needs of the community are met.
GAMBRILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#City Police#West 37th#Wbal Tv 11 News#Nissan Rogue
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mother carjacked, hit by own car, while delivering Amazon packages

BALTIMORE — A single mother working to deliver packages for Amazon is in the hospital and requires surgery after she was carjacked and then hit with her vehicle. The victim, identified as Chelsea Nicolette, was making the deliveries when during a drop-off, she heard her car door slam shut, WMAR reported. When she turned around, she saw a man behind the wheel of her car driving away.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police. Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC News

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
GREENSBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy