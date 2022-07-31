Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her. At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street. "He mowed her down...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO