Report: Marc Cucurella Given Time Off After Brighton Reject Manchester City Bid

By Dylan Mcbennett
 3 days ago

Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for Marc Cucurella a few days ago, and Cucurella was given time off to process it. The player is said to be desperate for the move to happen, and doesn't believe the price tag put on him is a fair one. City and the player view the asking price as a unrealistic.

Marc Cucurella was given a couple of days off after Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for the player.

Manchester City will try again for Cucurella, who is said to be pushing for the move.

Marc Cucurella was given time off after Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to the Daily Mail, Marc Cucurella was given time off from Brighton after they rejected Manchester City's bid for him. City bid £30million for Cucurella last week, but Brighton are not accepting any bids lower than £50million.

City will happily do a deal for the player if it is closer to their £35million valuation. The club are prepared to go to £40million, but will not go closer to £50million.

Brighton are holding firm, despite the fact Cucurella has handed in a transfer request. The player feels the club are holding him back from a move to a club he views as a dream opportunity, and is said to be disappointed.

Cucurella was left out of the Brighton squad for the second successive pre-season game two days ago, as the speculation surrounding his future continues.

Manchester City are expected to open discussions up again with Brighton in the coming days, but will not rise to their £50million valuation.

