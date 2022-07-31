ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star ‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski Reveals Moment He Was ‘Most Afraid’

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XA2OK_0gzj0mC000

For anyone watching Deadliest Catch, then you know that “Wild Bill” Wichrowski is one interesting character. He’s usually pretty brave and willing to hold his own with other people. Now, we don’t think very much scares him at all. Wichrowski probably looks at a storm and tells it to bow down. Um, OK, but there was one time that even he admits to being afraid. It’s got to take a lot for him to say that, too. What in the world caused him to admit this? You’d be surprised in a way.

“The most afraid for my life I’ve ever been was transiting a boat to Seattle in 85-90 knot winds with gusts to 120 knots,” Wichrowski said in an interview with Hollywood Soapbox. “The boat broached coming down the back side of a wave where the wheelhouse windows were in (the) water. One main engine quit and we lost the generator, so we were without power until I could start another generator. Scariest 15 minutes of my life.” Those gusts, by the way, equate to 138 miles per hour. Not the most welcome wind to ever deal with at all for “Wild Bill.”

‘Wild Bill’ Wichrowski of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Talked About Forming a Good Crew

Sure, a mighty storm scared the wits out of him. But it did not drive him away from going out there and being among his fellow captains. Look for him to be on Deadliest Catch this season. Wichrowski has been a part of the show for a period of time. Heck, he’s gotten so popular that the captain has his very own website up and running, too.

While we are talking about him, let’s see what else is going on in the world of “Wild Bill.” For anyone who has watched the show, then you know about the value of having a good crew aboard. He’s out on the Bering Sea looking to nab Alaskan king crab. Yet Wichrowski knows that it’s hard to put a great crew together.

“It takes years to develop a good bunch of guys that work well together and can perform,” Wichrowski told Fox News in an interview. “And if they’re not making any money, they have to find something else to do.” Yes sir, making those bucks is important. If that isn’t happening, then you better believe they will be off the boat in quick time. Wichrowski also can be a prickly soul at times, too. One imagines working for “Wild Bill” can be a bit testy. Yet those who are on his crew probably can count on him being loyal and supportive of their hard work. Deadliest Catch is not for the faint of heart.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Bill Wichrowski Opens Up About Difficulty of Putting Together a Great Crew

Deadliest Catch‘s Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski recently revealed the toughest part of keeping his business afloat during lean years. Commercial crab fishing in the Bering Sea is more difficult than you might think. It involves braving harsh winter conditions, keeping and repairing boat equipment, and working long hours. All in the quest to get your hands on the prized red king crab.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star James Gallagher Reveals Disastrous Real-Life Consequences Not Seen on Show

Deadliest Catch is a harrowing reality tv show, but one star claims it was even more dangerous than the program portrayed. The show’s title comes from the idea that it is the most dangerous job in the world. Viewers are drawn into the actual life drama of being a crab fisherman. On the open ocean, the crew of the boat must face extremely dangerous situations. Not only that but all of the tension caused by working in close quarters with other individuals for lengthy stretches of time.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: James Gallagher Reveals Shocking Truth About Greenhorns on Show

Deadliest Catch is famous for showcasing all of the brutal aspects of crab fishing on the Bering Sea. But one of those things has little to do with the dangerous conditions of the job. As all true fans know, the senior members of the cast are notorious for hazing the greenhorns. And while some people may think that the treatment is hyped up for drama’s sake, it isn’t.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Bill#Deadliest Catch#Hollywood Soapbox
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss

For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday

Actor-director Ron Howard is sweetly remembering his costar from The Andy Griffith Show, Don Knotts, on Knotts’ birthday. Howard offers up some tender words about Knotts in a message from Twitter on Thursday. Of course, Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife in the CBS sitcom. That was opposite Howard, who played Opie Taylor, Andy Taylor’s son. Let’s see what Howard writes here about his dear friend.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Rebecca Balding Dies at 73

Prolific television and stage actress Rebecca Balding, best known for appearing opposite Billy Crystal in his breakout performance in the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, has died. According to her husband James L. Conway, she passed away on July 18 after a bout with ovarian cancer. She hadn't appeared on-screen in some time, with her last role being that of Alyssa Milano's boss in the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She was 73 at the time of her death.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

526K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy