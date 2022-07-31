www.nickiswift.com
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell
The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
Phoenix Suns, Mercury Release Statement on Death of Bill Russell
The Suns released a joint statement with the Phoenix Mercury on the passing of legendary basketball icon Bill Russell.
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell
The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon
Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
How Jimmy Rollins helped Black players get acclimated to pro baseball
Longtime Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins shared on Audacy’s “Unwritten: Behind Baseball’s Secret Rules” podcast how he would hold a dinner during Spring Training to help young black players get acclimated to professional baseball.
