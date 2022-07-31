The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO