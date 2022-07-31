ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell

The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
FOX Sports

Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon

Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
