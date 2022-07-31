Arkansas 2023 baseball pledge Thomas shines during summer

hogville.net
Related
Braves: Austin Riley’s hot month continues as he surpasses Hank Aaron’s record
The month of July has been a scorcher for Atlanta Braves’ third baseman Austin Riley as he breaks records. Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley tied and then surpassed a franchise record held by Hank Aaron with a walk-off double Sunday afternoon. Riley doubled off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill...
WATCH: Taijh Alston Fall Camp Day 3
West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston met with the media following day three of fall camp
Yardbarker
Angels’ Reid Detmers Joins Rare Company With Immaculate Inning
The Los Angeles Angels were not able to even up their series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday as they ended up dropping three of the four games. Reid Detmers did everything he could to help the Angels earn the victory as he pitched seven innings and gave up just two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out 12 and walking three.
Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown arrested on criminal speeding charge
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested early Wednesday morning on a criminal speeding charge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
William Contreras hits two HRs as Braves beat Diamondbacks
Atlanta's William Contreras hit two home runs and Ian Anderson may have saved his spot in the starting rotation by throwing six scoreless innings in a 6-2 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Contreras was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. The first homer -- his first...
Comments / 0