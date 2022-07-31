ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Arkansas 2023 baseball pledge Thomas shines during summer

hogville.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Angels’ Reid Detmers Joins Rare Company With Immaculate Inning

The Los Angeles Angels were not able to even up their series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday as they ended up dropping three of the four games. Reid Detmers did everything he could to help the Angels earn the victory as he pitched seven innings and gave up just two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out 12 and walking three.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
Yardbarker

William Contreras hits two HRs as Braves beat Diamondbacks

Atlanta's William Contreras hit two home runs and Ian Anderson may have saved his spot in the starting rotation by throwing six scoreless innings in a 6-2 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Contreras was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. The first homer -- his first...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy