Woman missing after boarding bus in Fort Myers headed to Tampa

Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The remains of a missing Pennsylvania woman were found in Pasco County, the Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday. Since starting the search for Jasmine Forbes back in February, the investigation led the police agency to look into Florida after it was revealed she may have traveled there, according to a news release.
Sheriff: 3 masked men steal $100K in jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max died in a shooting by a "violent suspect" Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed, adding that the alleged gunman also is dead. Described as "fearless," the Belgian Malinois dog joined the department in July 2016 with Officer...
WESH
Florida firefighters search for person missing in 6-foot sewer pipe
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park firefighters said no one was found during a search for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning. A spokesperson for the Pinellas Park Fire Department said the person contacted the Pinellas Park Public Works Department when they were in the culvert. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning strikes house causing a fire in Charlotte County
A house was struck by lightning in Charlotte County causing a fire on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Fire Department, the house in Port Charlotte was struck by lighting mostly damaging the attic. Crews on the scene are monitoring the area to be sure no hot spots pop up.
7 men accused of conducting cockfights in Floral City home
FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A total of seven men were arrested for participating in illegal cockfights at a home in Floral City, authorities said Monday. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they received a report at about 12:27 p.m. on Saturday of a noise complaint in the area of Florida Avenue.
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it
Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Perez, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
Florida man accused of running down coworker during work dispute
A Southwest Florida man's been arrested after allegedly running over a co-worker with his car following a dispute.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
Pasco County man, 11-month-old son have been found
Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.
Purple Alert issued for missing woman with her 5-year-old son
SARASOTA, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story. Authorities issued a Purple Alert for a missing 43-year-old woman with her 5-year-old son on Monday. Corinne Dunnigan was last seen leaving her home with her son in the area of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota on Saturday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was...
WINKNEWS.com
Man shot twice in Collier County road rage shooting
A man was shot twice in a road rage shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Florida. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call alerted deputies of a shooting at the intersection of Livingston Road and Radio Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot twice, in...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers
Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
Tampa woman, 88, left on random doorstep as a baby works to unravel mystery
An 88-year-old Tampa woman, who was left on a Virginia doorstep at just three months old, is still trying to unravel her life's greatest mystery
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County deputies, students train in active shooter drills
Kids and deputies at a school in Lee County were training to be prepared in the case of a deadly shooting on Tuesday. An active shooter training involving real kids at South Fort Myers High. Deputies and school resource officers ran into schools past real screaming kids pretending to be shot.
