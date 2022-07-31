Woman missing after boarding bus in Fort Myers headed to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO