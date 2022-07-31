ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Woman missing after boarding bus in Fort Myers headed to Tampa

10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The remains of a missing Pennsylvania woman were found in Pasco County, the Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday. Since starting the search for Jasmine Forbes back in February, the investigation led the police agency to look into Florida after it was revealed she may have traveled there, according to a news release.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: 3 masked men steal $100K in jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab

TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max died in a shooting by a "violent suspect" Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed, adding that the alleged gunman also is dead. Described as "fearless," the Belgian Malinois dog joined the department in July 2016 with Officer...
LAKE WALES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning strikes house causing a fire in Charlotte County

A house was struck by lightning in Charlotte County causing a fire on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Fire Department, the house in Port Charlotte was struck by lighting mostly damaging the attic. Crews on the scene are monitoring the area to be sure no hot spots pop up.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it

Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Perez, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple Alert issued for missing woman with her 5-year-old son

SARASOTA, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story. Authorities issued a Purple Alert for a missing 43-year-old woman with her 5-year-old son on Monday. Corinne Dunnigan was last seen leaving her home with her son in the area of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota on Saturday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man shot twice in Collier County road rage shooting

A man was shot twice in a road rage shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Florida. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call alerted deputies of a shooting at the intersection of Livingston Road and Radio Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot twice, in...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers

Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies, students train in active shooter drills

Kids and deputies at a school in Lee County were training to be prepared in the case of a deadly shooting on Tuesday. An active shooter training involving real kids at South Fort Myers High. Deputies and school resource officers ran into schools past real screaming kids pretending to be shot.
LEE COUNTY, FL
